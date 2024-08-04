This Week In Wrestling History (Week Thirty-One) 7/29 – 8/4 (Original Broadcast 8/6/2019)

Bruno Sammartino ‘refuses’ the NWA World Heavyweight Title after def champion Buddy Rogers who suffered an ‘injury’ during the match. A common finish back in the golden era of wrestling.

Memorable bloodbath between Bruno Sammartino and Superstar Billy Graham (Special Referee: Gorilla Monsoon) takes place at Madison Square Garden.

Roddy Piper and Tony Atlas make their WWWF TV debuts.

Audio: Roddy Piper trolls fans in WWWF TV debut (1979).

Audio: Roddy Piper 2nd WWWF TV match vs Jose Estrada (1979).

Roddy Piper stabbed in the chest following NWA Mid Atlantic Title match against Jack Brisco.

Bonus Audio: Roddy Piper ‘$10,000’ promo and match against Jack Brisco for NWA Mid Atlantic Title (1982).

Bob Backlund’s original WWF run ends (1984).

Miss Elizabeth makes her WWF debut.

Audio: Eddie Gilbert vs Shane Douglas (original opponent: Sting) for UWF TV Title (1987).

Looking back at WWF Wrestlefest ’88 event (1988).

United States Wrestling Association (USWA) is created.

Looking back at the one and only WCW appearance of ‘The Pearl’.

Audio: Nikita Koloff vs Rick Rude + Sting ‘injury’ by Jake ‘The Snake Roberts (making WCW debut) leads to Ron Simmons vs Vader for WCW Heavyweight Championship (1992).

Audio: Ron Simmons def Vader to become the first ever Black WCW Heavyweight Champion (1992).

Hulk Hogan wrestles final WWF match before exiting in 1993.

Looking back at SMW ‘Night Of Legends’ event (1994) and the match that had Chris Jericho break the ‘Muta scale’.

WCW Collision In Korea airs on PPV.

Looking back at ECW ‘Wrestlepalooza’ 1995.

Audio: Memorable ECW match between The Steiners and Eddie Guerrero vs Cactus Jack, 2 Cold Scorpio, and Dean Malenko (1995).

Becky Two Belts? Chump Change: Great Sasuke def Ultimo Dragon to win J-Crown Tournament and becomes ‘Sasuke Eight Belts’!

Looking back at ECW ‘The Doctor Is In’ event and the final ECW appearance by Chris Jericho (1996).

Looking back at WWF ‘Summerslam’ PPV (1997).

Audio: Lex Luger def Hollywood Hulk Hogan to win WCW World Heavyweight Championship (1997).

Looking back at ECW ‘Heatwave ’98’ PPV (1998).

Audio: Sunday Night Heat makes it’s debut on USA Network.

Audio: ‘Choppy Choppy, Val Venis’ Pee Pee!’

Looking back at the Brian Hildebrand Benefit Show ‘Curtis Comes Home’ (1999).

Becky Two belts? Chump Change: Lance Storm wins WCW Cruiserweight Title and becomes ‘Lance Three Belts’.

Looking back at i-Generation Superstars Of Wrestling ‘Rodman Down Under’ event (2000).

Pro Wrestling NOAH holds its inaugural show.

Audio: First promo confrontation between The Rock and Booker T post WCW closing its doors (2001).

WWE Niagara Falls opens in Canada.

Official autopsy report is released on the death of Miss Elizabeth.

Playstation 2 Magazine (UK) launches 4 commemorative covers featuring WWE Divas. Or did they?

Audio: Shawn Michaels’ infamous Hulk Hogan impersonation on ‘Larry King Live’ (2005).

ROH ‘Fight Of The Century’: Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Samoa Joe battle to a 60 minute time limit draw.

Audio: CM Punk makes his WWE/ECW debut (2006).

Audio: NY WWE fans tell viewers to ‘change the channel’ during Batista / Big Show match (2006).

Did the arrest of vandals spray painting DX throughout New Hampshire town spark the idea of DX ‘spraypainted’ on WWE Headquarters building?

Vince McMahon loves c***.

Vince McMahon makes regular return to WWE programming after Chris Benoit tragedy – and is ‘served’ with a paternity lawsuit.

Matt Morgan signs with TNA Wrestling.

Audio: John Morrison vs Joey Ryan: 15 Minutes Of Fame match from WWE/ECW TV (2007).

Last WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event airs on NBC (2008).

With Summerfest right around the corner, looking back when Celebrity Guest Host Dr Ken Jeong (w/ Jeremy Piven) was dropped on his head on Raw (2009).

TNA suspends Samoa Joe after backstage tirade over TNA (creative) handling of match against Jeff Hardy.

WWE releases Melina, Chris Masters, Vladimir Kozlov, Davey Boy Smith Jr, and several developmental wrestlers.

Audio: Memorable confrontation between Triple H and newly crowned WWE Champion, CM Punk (2011).

Gail Kim announces her departure from WWE.

Billy Corgan announces the creation of Resistance Pro Wrestling promotion.

Booker T becomes the new General Manager of Smackdown (2012).

Audio: Abraham Washington makes a dopey Kobe Bryant rape joke on WWE Raw which ultimately leads to his WWE release (2012).

Looking back at NJPW first ever iPPV event (2012).

Audio: ‘And the crowd goes mild!’ Remembering the less than stellar TNA ‘August 1st Warning’ storyline and revelation (2013).

Following Ronda Rousey’s heartfelt tribute to Roddy Piper at UFC 190, Dana White calls WWE ‘fake sh**’.

Audio: The Broken Hardys become ‘Woken’ (2017).

Joey Ryan counters Mr Socko with the D*** Flip.

WWE releases Eva Marie.

