Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (August 4, 2024): Roman Reigns Returns At SummerSlam (Results); Jacob Fatu Major Injury Concern; WWE TV Announcer Changes Coming; JR On Shane/Khan Meeting; AEW/NXT Ratings Breakdown; Ben Affleck As Hulk Hogan? And More

Here is your Pro Wrestling Daily News Report for Sunday, August 4, 2024. Running Time: 51 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

WWE SummerSlam 2024 results: Roman Reigns returns, FOUR new Champions crowned, Judgement Day implodes, HOF makes surprise appearance and lots more

Major concern for Jacob Fatu who was injured at SummerSlam, and his injury could derail the Bloodline Civil War in a major way

Clarification behind why SummerSlam was the last time Cody Rhodes will be bringing his dog Pharaoh on the road with him

Michael Cole reveals multi-year WWE contract extension

WWE announces major RAW and SmackDown announcer changes

Mustafa Ali satires Joe Biden, teasing an exit from TNA

AEW Dynamite 7/31/24 and NXT 7/30/24 ratings breakdown

Jim Ross comments on Shane McMahon meeting with Tony Khan, if Shane would sign with AEW, pays major compliment towards Michael Cole

Joe Hendry training full time at WWE Performance Center

Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael inducted into 2024 NFL Hall Of Fame

Ben Afflect to portray Hulk Hogan in a future movie?

THANK YOU to everyone who reached out about the return of our Daily Pro Wrestling News updates. It’s crazy to think the last time we did these daily updates was almost 20 years ago in late 2004. Kev Castle and I (Don Tony) are very appreciative of your support. Please continue spreading the Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show brand. That will help us continue growing and soon, we’ll reclaim our top spot within the wrestling podcast community!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS REPORT (8/4/24) online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS REPORT (8/4/24)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS REPORT (8/4/24)

CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS REPORT (8/4/24) **AVAILABLE BY 12PM (NOON) ET**

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.

====

CHECK OUT THIS PAST WEEK’S PRO WRESTLING DAILY NEWS UPDATES:

====

Want to help promote Don Tony and Kevin Castle and get a special shout-down during the DTKC Show? Stop by Apple Podcasts and leave DT and Kev a review! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 07/29/2024 EPISODE

– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240729

– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added pics and video): https://youtu.be/RPpXcv01rPg

– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5hH

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====