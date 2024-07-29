Tags
Pro Wrestling Daily News Report (July 29, 2024) WWE News; Why AEW Ununified ROH Tag Titles, Bret Hart/Giulia/Asuka/Paul Heyman/Brock Lesnar; RAW Preview And More
Here is your Pro Wrestling Daily News (Weekend Report) for Monday, July 29, 2024. Running Time: 18 Minutes. A quick synopsis of topics covered in this report is listed below. Note: With Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show airing tonight (7/29/24), your next Pro Wrestling Daily News Report will be Wednesday, 7/31/24.
Topics covered in this report include:
- Reason AEW Ununified ROH 6 Man Tag Team Championships
- Bret Hart says Tony Khan never contacted him for Owen Hart Memorial Tournament
- Giulia to make major announcement this week
- Brock Lesnar returning to WWE despite Janel Grant lawsuit
- Sammy Guevara makes AEW return at latest Ring Of Honor TV Tapings
- WWE RAW 7/29/24 preview
- Biography: WWE Legends featuring Paul Heyman debuts on A&E
- Plus: Asuka update; Athena/ROH Title reign; DTKC Show preview and more.
THANK YOU to everyone who reached out and enjoyed the return of our Daily Pro Wrestling News updates. It’s crazy to think the last time we did these daily updates was almost 20 years ago in late 2004. Kev Castle and I (Don Tony) are very appreciative of your support. Please continue spreading the Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show brand. That will help us continue growing and soon regaining our top spot in the wrestling podcast community.
====
====
====
====
====
====
====
