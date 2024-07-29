Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 7/29/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 7/29/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

WWE RAW 7/29/24 Recap and Review from Saint Paul, MN: Final RAW before SummerSlam; Seth Rollins lays down the rules for Drew AND Punk; Wyatt Sicks unmask, finally get physical and Dexter Lumis gets his spotlight; Gunther vs Finn Balor; Liv Morgan vandalizes Judgement Day Clubhouse; Team Forehead takes out Zelina; Kross trims the ‘Woods’ and much more

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Preview and Predictions

Las Vegas Betting Odds for SummerSlam has someone a huge 30-1 favorite to win their match. And it’s not Cody Rhodes

A&E Biography: Legends Paul Heyman is a must watch

CM Punk surprises Zoey Stark (on video) with her first ever wrestling figure. And the reaction by some ‘elite’ media to the video is quite bizarre

RIP Pete Sanchez (76); a true DT/KC favorite from early 80’s wrestling

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI Results featuring current WWE wrestlers and one former star (MVP) confirming he is leaving WWE

AEW lands a deal to present custom AEW Championship Belts to Champions Of Southland Sports Conference (SLC). And the reaction by most of the players to the AEW Belt is priceless

Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who posted DTKC Show reviews on Apple and Spotify

Big news: Daily pro wrestling news updates return to DT/KC Show after almost a twenty-year hiatus!

Reminder: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Special Q&A YouTube livestream airs Sunday, August 11, 2024 at 8PM ET. Live link will be posted here next week

