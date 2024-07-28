Pro Wrestling Weekend News Report (July 28, 2024) WWE, NXT, AEW, ROH News; WrestleMania London? TV Results; Tragic Wrestler Death; WWE Couple Marries; Rousey Pregnant And More

Here is your latest Pro Wrestling Daily News Weekend Report for Sunday July 28, 2024. Running Time: 35 Minutes. A quick synopsis of topics covered in this report is listed below.

Topics covered in this report include:

Latest WWE, AEW, ROH and NXT news

WWE bringing WrestleMania to London, England in 2026?

WWE Supershows (Japan) and NXT (Florida) House Show results

Cody Rhodes gifted legendary wrestling robe worn by Dusty Rhodes during 1979 tour of Japan

Joe Hendry works NXT House Show circuit

Independent Wrestler and friend of DT/KC Show family tragically passes away at 21

Jeff Hardy (Busted Open interview) has ‘extreme’ guilt towards AEW and Matt Hardy over 2022 DWI Arrest. But why?

WWE SmackDown 7/26/24 results and 8/2/24 preview

Ring Of Honor ‘Death Before Dishonor’ Results

AEW Rampage, Collision and Battle Of The Belts XI results

Tony Khan preparing to rebrand Ring Of Honor as an AEW show?

Blair Davenport and Riley Osborne get married

Ronda Rousey announces she is pregnant (second child)

Quick clarification about Tony Khan’s recent appearance on Rich Eisen Show

And much more.

