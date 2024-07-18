This Week In Wrestling History (Week Twenty-Nine) 7/15 – 7/21 (Original Broadcast 7/16/2019)

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.



SYNOPSIS: Episode 29 (7/15 – 7/21)

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 41 Minutes

Audio: ‘The Great Betrayal’: Paul Orndorff turns on Hulk Hogan during a Tag Team match against King Kong Bundy and Big John Studd (1986).

Audio: Memorable promos from Paul Orndorff and Hulk Hogan following the ‘betrayal’ (1986).

Looking back at WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event #22 (1986).

Audio: The Brain Busters makes WWF/NWA history and end Demolition’s record 478-day reign as WWF Tag Team Champions (1986).

Canada threatens arrest and bans Jacques Rougeau and WWF from using ‘The Mountie’ in Canada.

Audio: ‘I am, The Mountie!’

Audio: ‘I am, Jacques Rougeau!’

Audio: Bret Hart defends IC Championship in the first ever WWF Ladder Match (1992).

Looking back at NWA/WCW ‘Beach Blast’ PPV (1993).

Vince McMahon found not guilty in 1994 steroids conspiracy trial.

Looking back at WCW ‘Bash At The Beach’ PPV (1994, 1995).

The Giant (Big Show) makes his WCW debut.

Audio: Hulk Hogan makes his WCW debut and defeats Ric Flair for WCW Heavyweight Championship (1994).

Audio: Phantasio makes his one and only WWF TV appearance.

Audio: Woman (Nancy Benoit) causes TV controversy as Mikey Whipwreck takes ten Singapore cane lashes from The Sandman (1995).

After defeating The Gangstas in the main event, Public Enemy and fans ‘break’ the ECW ring.

Looking back at WWF In Your House 9: International Incident PPV (1996).

Wild Bill Irwin (as The Goon) and Ron Simmons (as Faarooq Asad) make their WWF debuts.

Looking back at ECW Heatwave PPV (1997, 1999, 2000).

Audio: The Dudleys and Joel Gertner’s memorable Heatwave ’99 promo (1999).

XPW sits ringside during Heatwave 2000 PPV and ECW wrestlers are none too happy about it.

Looking back at WWF ‘Invasion’ PPV (2001) and the massive PPV buyrate.

Following Eric Bischoff announced as Raw GM, Stephanie McMahon debuts as Smackdown GM (2002).

Audio: First on air promo exchange between Eric Bischoff and The Rock (2002).

Looking back at WWE ‘Vengeance’ PPV (2002).

Triple H turns on friend and ‘manager’, Shawn Michaels.

WWE unifies the Intercontinental and European Championships.

Audio: Memorable promo exchange between The Rock and Eddie Guerrero (2002).

Audio: Sabu makes NWA TNA debut in a memorable ladder match against Malice (2002).

Who remembers the WWE Evolution ‘Paid, Laid, and Made’ T-Shirt?!

Audio: Goldberg tells Triple H, he’s next! (2003).

Kane tombstone piledrives Linda McMahon on WWE Raw stage.

Audio: John Cena cuts memorable graveyard promo on The Undertaker and urinates on a tombstone (2003).

Looking back at ROH ‘Death Before Dishonor’ 2003 event.

Looking back at TNA ‘No Surrender’ PPV (2005).

Looking back at TNA ‘Victory Road’ PPV (2006, 2009).

Looking back at WWE ‘Great American Bash’ PPV (2007, 2008).

Hornswoggle wins the WWE Cruiserweight Title.

Bobby Lashley wrestles last match during his first run with WWE.

WWE replaces Edge (due to injury) with The Great Khali as WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Edge forfeits WWE World Heavyweight Championship after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

Bye bye TV-14! WWE officially becomes ‘PG’.

Triple H (and Alicia Fox) ruin the ‘wedding’ between Edge and Vickie Guerrero.

First ever WWE Divas Champion crowned (2008).

D’Lo Brown makes a memorable return to WWE (2008).

Audio: TNA employee exposes Jeff Jarrett and Karen Angle affair on Bubba The Love Sponge Radio Show

Ron Simmons inducted into the College Football Hall Of Fame.

Looking back at WWE ‘Money In The Bank’ PPV (2010, 2011).

Audio: CM Punk defeats John Cena and leaves WWE as WWE Champion (2011).

Audio: Triple H ‘takes over’ WWE and relieves a crying Vince McMahon of his duties.

Rey Mysterio (for 46 minutes) then John Cena replaces CM Punk as WWE Champion.

Audio: CM Punk confronts Triple H at San Diego Comic-Con (2011).

Audio: Daniel Bryan proposes to AJ Lee (2012).

Brie Bella suffers wardrobe malfunction during segment on Raw (2013).

TNA releases D’Lo Brown and Bruce Pritchard.

Looking back at WWE ‘Battleground’ PPV (2014, 2015).

CM Punk appears at Alternative Press Music Awards and vows a WWE return will never happen.

Dixie Carter attempts to rehire and hide Vince Russo as a creative consultant for TNA.

Mick Foley (Raw) and Daniel Bryan (Smackdown Live) announced as new WWE General Managers.

Looking back at 2016 WWE Draft.

Audio: Cesaro is not happy about WWE Draft.

Audio: Kalisto ‘Lucha Thing’.

Audio: Bubba Ray has a problem with The Uso’s Samoan wrestling lineage.

Audio: Kurt Angle reveals Jason Jordan as his son.

Looking back at Impact Wrestling ‘Slammiversary XVI’ PPV (2018).

And so much more!

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E29 (7/15 – 7/21) online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S1 E29 (7/15 – 7/21) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

Join The DTKC Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:

Ad-Free episodes of all of weekly shows

Weekly live Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

Thousands of hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Predictions Contests, Giveaways and more!

CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony

====

MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!