Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 7/15/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 7/15/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

WWE RAW 7/15/24 Recap and Review from Dayton, Ohio: Rhea Ripley wants Liv Morgan at SummerSlam; Gunther and Damian Priest: Face To Face; Bron ‘breaks’ up IC Title Main Event; Drew McIntyre still suspended; Chad Gable aligns with Creed Brothers and assault Bo Dallas; Erick Rowan featured in yet another Wyatt Sicks VHS tape; Sheamus has a new enemy and new sh*tty theme music; Zelina Vega verbally cooks a trio; Dom battles Jey Uso and more

WWE SummerSlam 2024: Latest news, rumors and several matches added

DT/KC discuss the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump

Jacob Fatu quickly becoming an IWC favorite. Can he break out as a WWE main event singles star? DT/KC discuss

Crazy stat fact revealed about Sonya DeVille

AJ Styles, Iyo Sky and Giulia compete in Japan for Noah and Marigold events. Several NXT stars announced for upcoming events

Stephanie Vaquer victorious in her WWE debut match at Mexico City WWE House Show

TNA Slammiversary 2024 in Montreal announces complete sell out; over 4000 tickets sold

TNA Slammiversary 2024 (7/20/24) Preview

Audio: Tony Khan says Adam Copeland (Edge) is on the greatest run of his career in AEW: Do you agree?

Cary Silkin says noone cares about Ring Of Honor; says Tony Khan isn’t treating it well. Do you agree?

CJ Perry (Lana) and Ric Flair gone from AEW

Natalya signs a new contract extension with WWE

Rikishi is quite upset that Jey Uso did not win Money In The Bank

DT/KC comment on Ingrid Andress’ performance of the National Anthem at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby LOL

DT/KC discuss recent celebrity deaths of Richard Simmons, Shelly Duvall, Shannen Doherty, Dr Ruth, and others

