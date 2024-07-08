Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 7/8/24

WWE RAW 7/8/24 Recap and Review from Ottawa, Ontario Canada: Rhea Ripley returns; Dominik Mysterio/Liv Morgan vs Rey Mysterio/Zelina Vega; Drew McIntyre suspended; Seth Rollins/CM Punk confrontation; Bron Breakker vs Ilja Dragunov rematch; another week, Wyatt Sicks gets some clarity; Bo Dallas visits Adam Pearce and more

John Cena shocks the wrestling world and announces 2025 retirement from in-ring competition. DT and Kev discuss his announcement, who should be some opponents during his Retirement Tour, Final WWE Match, Hall Of Fame induction, if WWE encouraged this retirement and more

Money In The Bank 2024 Recap and Review: DT and Kev review this hot mess of an event that included some memorable moments, storyline twists, a gentleman’s agreement err huge stipulation that will NOT be enforced, seeds planted all the way to WrestleMania 41 and two very high-profile botches

Did WWE waste MITB Briefcase by having Drew McIntyre immediately cash-in? What about Seth Rollins’ stipulation discarded as being only a ‘gentleman’s agreement’? DT/KC discuss.

WWE airs WrestleMania XL ‘Behind The Curtain’. DT and Kev discuss the documentary, very interesting reaction from IWC, seeds that were planted for WrestleMania 41 and beyond and much more

WWE smashes several records for 2024 Money In The Bank event

WWE announces the return of Bad Blood for October 2024 after 20-year hiatus. And the early rumored main event is Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton for Undisputed WWE Championship

Rumor: WWE will soon debut new Intercontinental and United States WOMEN’s Championships

NXT Heatwave 2024 Results: Ethan Page Wins NXT Heavyweight Championship; Roxanne Perez tops Lola Vice, Joe Hendry tease and much more

Is WWE quietly building to Roxanne Perez vs AJ Lee match?

Damon Kemp released by WWE

Charlie Dempsey makes surprise appearance on TNA Impact; attacks two TNA wrestlers

Erick Rowan pays tribute to the 11th anniversary (7/8/13) of The Wyatt Family debut on WWE RAW. Note: DTKC Show episode from 7/8/13 reuploaded (link below)

WWE files trademark for ‘New Blood Rising’ and Michael Cole labels Bronson Reed (on RAW) as ‘New Blood’. Coincidence?

Recommended Viewing: Chris Van Vliet Interview with Muhammad Hassan

Besides edgier content and some profanity allowed, DT and Kev reveal another cool programming tidbit about RAW moving to Netflix in January 2025

Special Get Well Wishes to Pro-Wrestling photographer Christine Coons (who used to always make Don Tony’s wrestlecrap look decent thru photography) who recently suffered a stroke. Any help towards her monumental medical expenses would be appreciated. https://gofund.me/d46b1166

And much more!

