Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 7/8/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 7/8/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- WWE RAW 7/8/24 Recap and Review from Ottawa, Ontario Canada: Rhea Ripley returns; Dominik Mysterio/Liv Morgan vs Rey Mysterio/Zelina Vega; Drew McIntyre suspended; Seth Rollins/CM Punk confrontation; Bron Breakker vs Ilja Dragunov rematch; another week, Wyatt Sicks gets some clarity; Bo Dallas visits Adam Pearce and more
- John Cena shocks the wrestling world and announces 2025 retirement from in-ring competition. DT and Kev discuss his announcement, who should be some opponents during his Retirement Tour, Final WWE Match, Hall Of Fame induction, if WWE encouraged this retirement and more
- Money In The Bank 2024 Recap and Review: DT and Kev review this hot mess of an event that included some memorable moments, storyline twists, a gentleman’s agreement err huge stipulation that will NOT be enforced, seeds planted all the way to WrestleMania 41 and two very high-profile botches
- Did WWE waste MITB Briefcase by having Drew McIntyre immediately cash-in? What about Seth Rollins’ stipulation discarded as being only a ‘gentleman’s agreement’? DT/KC discuss.
- WWE airs WrestleMania XL ‘Behind The Curtain’. DT and Kev discuss the documentary, very interesting reaction from IWC, seeds that were planted for WrestleMania 41 and beyond and much more
- WWE smashes several records for 2024 Money In The Bank event
- WWE announces the return of Bad Blood for October 2024 after 20-year hiatus. And the early rumored main event is Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton for Undisputed WWE Championship
- Rumor: WWE will soon debut new Intercontinental and United States WOMEN’s Championships
- NXT Heatwave 2024 Results: Ethan Page Wins NXT Heavyweight Championship; Roxanne Perez tops Lola Vice, Joe Hendry tease and much more
- Is WWE quietly building to Roxanne Perez vs AJ Lee match?
- Damon Kemp released by WWE
- Charlie Dempsey makes surprise appearance on TNA Impact; attacks two TNA wrestlers
- Erick Rowan pays tribute to the 11th anniversary (7/8/13) of The Wyatt Family debut on WWE RAW. Note: DTKC Show episode from 7/8/13 reuploaded (link below)
- WWE files trademark for ‘New Blood Rising’ and Michael Cole labels Bronson Reed (on RAW) as ‘New Blood’. Coincidence?
- Recommended Viewing: Chris Van Vliet Interview with Muhammad Hassan
- Besides edgier content and some profanity allowed, DT and Kev reveal another cool programming tidbit about RAW moving to Netflix in January 2025
- Special Get Well Wishes to Pro-Wrestling photographer Christine Coons (who used to always make Don Tony’s wrestlecrap look decent thru photography) who recently suffered a stroke. Any help towards her monumental medical expenses would be appreciated. https://gofund.me/d46b1166
- And much more!
CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (7/8/24) EPISODE online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (7/8/24)
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (7/8/24)
CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS ONLY VERSION of DTKC SHOW (7/8/24) **AVAILABLE ONLINE TUESDAY 7/9/24 AFTER 4PM ET**
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 07/01/2024 EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240701
– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added pics and video): https://youtu.be/uRSY795D8AI
– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5ej
SPECIAL EPISODE: Clash of the Titans: Don Tony Meets Monte & The Pharaoh! It all went down Thursday night 6/27/24. Full interview and discussion can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/live/7zbw7waCmUs?si=YYQY04UWQncGf6c
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)
CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!
YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.
CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!
