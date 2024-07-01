Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 7/1/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 7/1/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- WWE RAW 7/1/24 (MITB Go-Home Show) Recap and Review from Boston, MA
- Money In The Bank 2024 Preview and Predictions: Damian Preist losing the Title AND Judgement Day? Will MITB be LA’s night? Tiffy In The Bank? Will CM Punk once again sabotage Drew McIntyre? Will there be a surprise Ucey return? Will Randy Orton make his move on Cody Rhodes?
- DT/KC idea and debate: Should LA Knight win MITB Briefcase? And would would you be cool with a cash-in on Logan Paul (US Title) at SummerSlam?
- Intense update about stabbing incident involving Charles Scaggs aka 2 Cold Scorpio. Graphic photos of the stabbing and more details revealed which make DT/KC believe Scaggs is in much more trouble then many believe
- DT/KC address Busted Open gaslighting IWC by criticizing Wyatt Sicks for taking pictures with a fan at Whataburger
- Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu and Tonga Loa’ attack on Paul Heyman begins the turning point in The Bloodline in-fighting story. How soon can we expect Roman Reigns to return and reunite with The Usos?
- As DT and Kev feared on last week’s episode, WWE has released Dijak. DT/KC discuss the release, Dijak already botching his first indy appearance; and if his release will be the only one expected this summer
- AEW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV Results
- Mercedes Mone reveals to TMZ what most of us expected AEW included in her contract: creative control
- Ricochet WWE contract has officially ended. And his profile has been moved to their Alumni Section
- Becky Lynch (Real name: Rebecca Quinn) files to trademark an interesting name.
- Tony Khan appears on FOX Business and an erroneous claim was made that over 500,000 fans attended 110+ AEW events during the first half of 2024. While AEW excuse makers call it a ‘technical error’, DT and Kev did the research and found the source of Tony Khan’s numbers given to FOX. It’s a pretty funny but sad, predictable reveal
- Matt and Jeff Hardy receiving just a luke warm response from WWE?
- Recommended viewing: A&E Biography Legends – The Steiner Brothers
- Reminder: WrestleMania XL ‘Behind The Curtain’ Documentary to air Wednesday 7/3/24 on YouTube. DT and Kev will review the special on the 7/8/24 DTKC Show
- Disappointing (but interesting) ratings tidbit no one is talking about involving Bo Dallas / Uncle Howdy Sit-Down from 6/24/24 RAW
- Fourth and Final episode of Who Killed WCW draws a dismal rating and even more dismal reviews
- DT/KC reveal the Ten Things We Learned From ‘Who Killed WCW’ series on VICE: As DT/KC predicted before Episode one, the series was a complete waste of time.
- Congratulations to Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews, who got married last week!
- Angelo Dawkins also married his fiancé’ over the weekend. And Montez Ford, who is an ordained minister, officiated the ceremony. Congratulations!
- Exciting Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show content updates
- And much more!
