Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 7/1/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 7/1/24.

WWE RAW 7/1/24 (MITB Go-Home Show) Recap and Review from Boston, MA

Money In The Bank 2024 Preview and Predictions: Damian Preist losing the Title AND Judgement Day? Will MITB be LA’s night? Tiffy In The Bank? Will CM Punk once again sabotage Drew McIntyre? Will there be a surprise Ucey return? Will Randy Orton make his move on Cody Rhodes?

DT/KC idea and debate: Should LA Knight win MITB Briefcase? And would would you be cool with a cash-in on Logan Paul (US Title) at SummerSlam?

Intense update about stabbing incident involving Charles Scaggs aka 2 Cold Scorpio. Graphic photos of the stabbing and more details revealed which make DT/KC believe Scaggs is in much more trouble then many believe

DT/KC address Busted Open gaslighting IWC by criticizing Wyatt Sicks for taking pictures with a fan at Whataburger

Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu and Tonga Loa’ attack on Paul Heyman begins the turning point in The Bloodline in-fighting story. How soon can we expect Roman Reigns to return and reunite with The Usos?

As DT and Kev feared on last week’s episode, WWE has released Dijak. DT/KC discuss the release, Dijak already botching his first indy appearance; and if his release will be the only one expected this summer

AEW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV Results

Mercedes Mone reveals to TMZ what most of us expected AEW included in her contract: creative control

Ricochet WWE contract has officially ended. And his profile has been moved to their Alumni Section

Becky Lynch (Real name: Rebecca Quinn) files to trademark an interesting name.

Tony Khan appears on FOX Business and an erroneous claim was made that over 500,000 fans attended 110+ AEW events during the first half of 2024. While AEW excuse makers call it a ‘technical error’, DT and Kev did the research and found the source of Tony Khan’s numbers given to FOX. It’s a pretty funny but sad, predictable reveal

Matt and Jeff Hardy receiving just a luke warm response from WWE?

Recommended viewing: A&E Biography Legends – The Steiner Brothers

Reminder: WrestleMania XL ‘Behind The Curtain’ Documentary to air Wednesday 7/3/24 on YouTube. DT and Kev will review the special on the 7/8/24 DTKC Show

Disappointing (but interesting) ratings tidbit no one is talking about involving Bo Dallas / Uncle Howdy Sit-Down from 6/24/24 RAW

Fourth and Final episode of Who Killed WCW draws a dismal rating and even more dismal reviews

DT/KC reveal the Ten Things We Learned From ‘Who Killed WCW’ series on VICE: As DT/KC predicted before Episode one, the series was a complete waste of time.

Congratulations to Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews, who got married last week!

Angelo Dawkins also married his fiancé’ over the weekend. And Montez Ford, who is an ordained minister, officiated the ceremony. Congratulations!

Exciting Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show content updates

And much more!

====

====

====

====

====

