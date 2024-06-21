Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Sit-Down with Don Tony 6/21/24: Friday Night LIVE WWE | SmackDown | Wyatt Sicks | AEW | NXT | TNA Wrestling Talk
The Sit-Down with Don Tony, recorded LIVE Friday night 6/21/24.
🎤’The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a discussion show where everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. WWE, AEW, SmackDown review, pro wrestling, non-wrestling etc. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP116) 6/21/2024 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP116) 6/21/2024
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP116) 6/21/2024
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP116) 6/21/2024
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
SPECIAL EPISODE: Clash of the Titans: Don Tony Meets Monte & The Pharaoh! It all goes down LIVE on Thursday 6/27/24 at 9PM ET on YouTube! Live Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/7zbw7waCmUs?si=YYQY04UWQncGf6ct1
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 06/17/2024 EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240617
– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added media): https://youtu.be/HO8lSca_W4w
– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5cB
====
JOIN DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW THIS MONDAY NIGHT *LIVE* AT 11:15PM EST on DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL (www.DTKCDiscord.com)!
====
Join The DTKC Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of weekly shows
- Weekly live Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
- Predictions Contests, Giveaways and more!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
====
MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!
- Brent Webster
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- JRDiehl96
- Scott Taylor
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Bruno Caamano
- Jon Reynolds
- George Morris
- Matt Ragan
- Chris Lumnah
- Anthony Smith
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Lyndsay N
- Aaron S
- Tim Everhardt
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Matt Buller
- Tommy Pockesci
- Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
- Tom Nelson
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Craig Neuens
- Edward Vary
- Roger Rubio
- Alton Ehia
- David Peralta
- Adam Fried
- Chardae Hill
- Christopher Demars
- Derek Brewer
- James Gruesome
- Garcia Akane
- D Boy Gentleman
- Bubba Collins
- Aaron From Anaheim
- Whisperer Rob
- Brian
- Liam Savage
- David Nero
- Lyndsay Neale
- Nathan Moyers
- CHI IoU
- Vernon Somoza
- Jake Schuster
- Matt Manley
- Daryl Macias
- Montez Sesley
- Rafy
- Brandon Mancini
- Issac Foxx
- Ima Goodnow
SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
====
CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW MERCHANDISE!
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: UPCOMING WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (ET):
- DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
- DTVIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 10:05PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Thursdays 4PM at DonTony.com
- CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 10:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
- Q&A w/DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays at DonTony.com
- THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Fridays at 10:05PM (after WWE SmackDown) on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
- THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: https://www.wrestling-news.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com