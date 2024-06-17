Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 6/17/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 6/17/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- WWE RAW 6/10/24 Recap and Review from Corpus Christie, TX
- Wyatt 6 make their WWE TV debut. Was it a day ‘reckoning’ for WWE? Who fell victim to their ‘massacre’? DT/KC share their immediate thoughts on what went down
- Seth Rollins returns to RAW, and it may spell Championship Doom for Damian Priest’ WHC reign
- Drew McIntyre ‘quits’ WWE during RAW. But that shouldn’t stop him from giving CM Punk a big time receipt on 6/21/24 SmackDown episode (in Chicago)
- WWE Clash At The Castle Review: Drew McIntyre screwed by CM Punk; Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn win Tag Titles; Otis desserts Chad Gable; Bayley retains; AJ Styles quits, WWE plants seeds for 6 Man Tag at MITB and more
- DT and Kev discuss the bizarre reaction by so many within IWC and media towards Drew McIntyre loss, Jade Cargill’s rope mishap, Unholy Union winning tag titles and more from Clash At The Castle
- Violent J of ICP goes on a profanity filled tirade against CM Punk.
- Recommended reading: The Rock’s latest ESPN interview further solidifies ‘The Greatest Match Of All Time: The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41’. And it replaces Cody Rhodes as the latest storyline two years in the making
- Alicia Taylor replaces Samantha Irwin on RAW. Despite others teasing it has to do with Ricochet, it was just a night off for Irwin
- Liv Morgan continues to make the moves on Dominik Mysterio. And the fans are starting to cheer for Dom to score!
- WWE Money In The Bank 2024: Seth Rollins lands a World Title Match plus the latest news and rumors
- NXT 6/11/24 episode (718K) scores a higher weekly rating than AEW Dynamite 6/12/24 episode (681K)
- DT/KC reveal a startling ratings fact about Will Ospreay current run vs NXT
- And much more!
