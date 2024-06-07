Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Sit-Down with Don Tony 6/7/24
The Sit-Down with Don Tony, recorded LIVE Friday night 6/7/24.
🎤’The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a discussion show where everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. WWE, AEW, SmackDown review, pro wrestling, non-wrestling etc. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP114) 6/7/2024 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP114) 6/7/2024
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP114) 6/7/2024
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP114) 6/7/2024
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
SPECIAL EPISODE: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW STREAMED LIVE SUNDAY 6/2/24 ON YOUTUBE!
Enjoy this Special Edition of The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW recorded live Sunday night, June 2, 2024 on YouTube. Lots of WWE, AEW, Pro Wrestling, Non-Wrestling discussed, and your questions answered. And, we celebrated Kevin Castle’s Birthday! The turnout for this live stream was great. If you want more of these special Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show live streams on YouTube, speak out and let DT and Kev know! LINK: https://youtube.com/live/0cnB2Nd1vnE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240602
– Download the Commercial Free episode here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/105466463
– Original YouTube live stream link: LINK: https://youtube.com/live/0cnB2Nd1vnE
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 06/03/2024 EPISODE
– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240603
– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added media): https://youtu.be/_HN7eRlq4tk
– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5bK
====
JOIN DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW THIS MONDAY NIGHT *LIVE* AT 11:15PM EST on DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL (www.DTKCDiscord.com)!
====
Join The DTKC Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of weekly shows
- Weekly live Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
- Predictions Contests, Giveaways and more!
CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony
====
MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!
- Brent Webster
- Hassan AL- Hashmi
- JRDiehl96
- Scott Taylor
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Bruno Caamano
- Jon Reynolds
- George Morris
- Matt Ragan
- Chris Lumnah
- Anthony Smith
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Lyndsay N
- Aaron S
- Tim Everhardt
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Matt Buller
- Tommy Pockesci
- Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
- Tom Nelson
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Craig Neuens
- Edward Vary
- Roger Rubio
- Alton Ehia
- David Peralta
- Adam Fried
- Chardae Hill
- Christopher Demars
- Derek Brewer
- James Gruesome
- Garcia Akane
- D Boy Gentleman
- Bubba Collins
- Aaron From Anaheim
- Whisperer Rob
- Brian
- Liam Savage
- David Nero
- Lyndsay Neale
- Nathan Moyers
- CHI IoU
- Vernon Somoza
- Jake Schuster
- Matt Manley
- Daryl Macias
- Montez Sesley
- Rafy
- Brandon Mancini
- Issac Foxx
- Ima Goodnow
SHOUT OUT TO OUR OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE NETWORK OF SHOWS!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
====
CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW MERCHANDISE!
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: UPCOMING WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (ET):
- DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE Mondays 11:15PM on DTKCDiscord.com
- DTVIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE Tuesdays 10:05PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted Thursdays 4PM at DonTony.com
- CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE Thursdays 10:30PM on Patreon Channel at DTKCDiscord.com
- Q&A w/DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Mailbag): posted monthly on Thursdays at DonTony.com
- THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: LIVE Fridays at 10:05PM (after WWE SmackDown) on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPV REVIEWS: (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
- THE DON TONY SHOW: Special Episodes (Airdates/Airtimes vary)
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: https://www.wrestling-news.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com