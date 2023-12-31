COUNTDOWN TO 2024 w/DON TONY (New Year’s Eve Live Stream) 🌟 Adios 2023!

The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 12/31/23).

Don Tony and our great extended pro wrestling family said adios to 2023 and welcomed 2024 in style! DT and The Family look back at 2023 in the world of pro wrestling and what we could see in 2024 including: Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 40 and beyond, WWE HOF Class Of 2024, the possible WWE returns of Sasha Banks, Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee, Big E returning to the ring, to AEW TV future, Chris Jericho controversy, MJF future, Kevin Dunn exiting WWE, Ridge Holland/Trick Williams storyline twist and so much more. And, we talked a bit more about the full time return of The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW to Monday Nights beginning January 29, 2024! A sincere Thank You to everyone who stops by to hang out with Don Tony and The Family. 2023 was a pretty tough year in so many ways. But for many of us, pro wrestling was a great escape each week. Pro Wrestling had a strong year in 2023, and 2024 promises to be even better. From all of us to all of you, Happy New Year and all the best in 2024.

