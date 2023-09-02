Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E36 (9/3 – 9/9) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 9/5/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 4PM EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: S2 E36 (09/03 – 09/09)

RUNNING TIME: 3 HOURS 42 MINUTES

Giant Baba def Harley Race for NWA Heavyweight Title – just to lose it back to Race days later.

Wild Samoans win vacant WWWF Tag Titles (Vacated by Backlund & Morales).

Looking back at WCCW Labor Day Star Wars Events (1983, 1984, 1987).

Georgia Championship Wrestling regains WTBS Studios.

Looking back at 1987 and 1991 King Of The Ring events.

Looking back at WCW Clash Of Champions XII: Fall Brawl ’90.

Sting defeats The Black Scorpion. Or does he?

NWA strips Ric Flair of World Heavyweight Championship.

Audio: Ric Flair makes his memorable WWF debut. Highlights of Prime Time Wrestling promo, debut match, and the incident with Roddy Piper. Vince McMahon gets physically involved in a segment for the first time ever.

Audio: Sgt Slaughter wants his country back.

Audio: Tito Santana becomes El Matador.

WCW airs first ever episode of Monday Nitro on TNT.

Audio: Lex Luger makes surprise appearance on first ever episode of WCW Monday Nitro and confronts Hulk Hogan.

Audio: Eric Bischoff speaks on rehiring of Lex Luger and historic importance of his appearance on Nitro EP1.

WWF airs special Friday Night episode of Raw.

Shawn Michaels appears in Playgirl Magazine.

Audio: Jim Ross announces imminent return of Razor Ramon and Diesel to WWF.

Audio: NWO Shirts officially go on sale.

Audio: Scott Hall proclaims he is NWO ‘For Life’.

Looking back at WWF In Your House 17: Ground Zero PPV.

Steven Dunn def Doomsday (Kane) to become last ever USWA Southern Heavyweight Champion.

Audio: Womens history made on Raw: Tori vs Ivory in the first ever Womens Hardcore Match for Womens Title.

Audio: Val Venis and Big Show urinate on GTV: ‘And they call you The Big Show?!’

Audio: Howard Finkel vs Tony Chimmel Tuxedo Match

Audio: Rock and Mankind vs Big Show and Undertaker Buried Alive match with lots of interference from Austin, Kane, Triple H and more.

Vincent (Virgil) joins The West Texas Rednecks.

Audio: WCW holds complicated Battle Royal on Nitro with a ‘Can’t Blame It On Russo’ result.

Eddie Guerrero def Chyna and Kurt Angle to win IC Title.

Rhino def Kid Kash to become last ever ECW World TV Champion.

Audio: Kurt Angle kidnaps Steve Austin and throws him into a Pool.

Audio: Christian turns on Edge.

Audio: Steven Richards vs Undertaker leads to WWF debut of Kronik.

Looking back at NWATNA One Penny PPV (2003).

Audio: Brock Lesnar cuts promo of his career while attacking and throwing Zach Gowen down a long flight of stairs.

ROH ‘Beating The Odds’ featuring Raven vs CM Punk: Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Match.

TNA signs Gail Kim and Junior Fatu (Rikishi).

WWE tapes first episode of Friday Night Smackdown to dismal ratings.

TNA releases Andrew ‘Test’ Martin after one match due to substance abuse issues and more.

Looking back at TNA No Surrender PPV (2007, 2010, 2012).

Audio: Adam Pacman Jones’ awful TNA Tag Title reign begins.

Audio: Hornswoggle revealed as Vince McMahon’s bastard son.

Looking back at 2008 WWE Unforgiven PPV and Championship Scramble Title Matches concept.

The Wrestler wins 2008 Golden Lion Award at Venice Film Festival.

Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness leave ROH for WWE. One would sign with WWE while the other fails a physical but signs with TNA.

Audio: Bob Barker hosts ‘The Price Is Raw’.

Audio: CM Punk impersonates Jeff Hardy and cuts memorable ‘straight edge’ promo.

Memphis Championship Wrestling closes its doors.

Bret Hart makes his WWE Raw return in almost 15 years.

Audio: Jerry Lawler suffers Heart Attack during Raw. Includes clips from Raw, comments from Michael Cole and a controversial interview between Steve Austin and Jerry Lawler.

Looking back at TNA One Night Only PPV: Knockouts Knockdown (2013).

Looking back at TNA One Night Only PPV: World Cup Of Wrestling (2014).

Lucha Underground tapes its first ever episode. (2014).

WWE signs Asuka.

Sting destroys Seth Rollins’ statue inside a garbage truck.

Audio: Gallows and Anderson introduce ‘The Old Day’.

And so much more!

