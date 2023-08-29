Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E35 (8/27 – 9/2) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 8/29/2019

iframe frameborder=”0″ height=”200″ scrolling=”no” src=”https://playlist.megaphone.fm?e=BLU1381751942″ width=”100%”></iframe]

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 4PM EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: S2 E35 (08/27 – 09/02)

RUNNING TIME: 3 HOURS 42 MINUTES

Looking back at a memorable ’77 WWWF MSG match and feud between Superstar Billy Graham vs Ivan Putski.

Pat Patterson becomes the first ever WWWF Intercontinental Champion.

Looking back at a memorable ’79 tournament for the Mid Atlantic NWA US Title featuring Ricky Steamboat, Jimmy Snuka, Bruiser Brody, Buddy Rogers, and more.

The Big Event: WWF draws 64,000+ fans for a house show in Canada.

Looking back at World Class Labor Day ‘Star Wars’ event (1985, 1986).

Summerslam Highlights: 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1998, 2000.

Audio: Ultimate Warrior def Honkytonk Man for IC Title and MSG fans go bananas.

When wrestling gets too real: Memphis Police called after Jerry Lawler is hit by a car (driven by Eddie Gilbert).

Audio: Macho Man Randy Savage vs Ric Flair; a rare WWF Superstars match that featured a World Title Change.

Audio: Vince McMahon vs USWA Saga Continues.

Looking back at AAA La Revancha event (1993).

Audio: Harley Race introduces Yoshi KHAN to the Cactus Jack / Big Van Vader feud.

Audio: ECW becomes Extreme! ECW leaves NWA as Shane Douglas throws down newly won NWA Heavyweight Title and debuts ECW Heavyweight Championship.

Tag Team gold for HBK and Diesel, and PG-13.

Audio: As The Dudleys exit ECW (for WWF), Raven makes a memorable surprise return after quitting WCW.

Audio: The Rock and Sock Connection is formed and immediately leads to Tag Team Gold.

Audio: Steve Austin tosses Kurt Angle’s Gold Medals into the Detroit River.

Mini Hardys and Mini Dudleys make Raw appearance.

XPW ‘Hostile Takeover’ of Philadelphia and ECW Arena begins.

Audio: Juventud Guerrera ‘Juicy’ promo from XPW Hostile Takeover.

Eric Bischoff creates a new World Heavyweight Title and awards it to Triple H.

Audio: Jerry Lynn vs AJ Styles vs Low Ki TNA Ladder Match (2002).

Looking back at Osaka Dream Night event featuring the first ever Cage Match for NJPW (2003).

Final Thursday Night Smackdown episode airs on UPN

Audio: Chris Jericho performs on FOX reality show ‘Celebrity Duets’.

Audio: The Miz makes his WWE main roster debut.

WWE suspends Ten stars and releases others for Wellness Policy violations related to the Signature Pharmacy scandal.

WWE announces a significant change for future violators of the Wellness Policy.

Adam Pearce wins the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Title.

Ashley Massaro signs to compete on ‘Survivor: China’.

TNA signs Mickie James.

MTV2 drops Lucha Libre USA after seven episodes.

Dixie Carter makes her first ever TV appearance on TNA Impact.

Kaval wins NXT Season 2.

Triple H makes major change to Raw, announces ‘Super Shows’ featuring Raw and Smackdown stars.

Audio: Triple H / CM Punk / Kevin Nash attempt to turn Chicken Sh** into Chicken Salad.

WWE suspends Cameron for DUI arrest and withholding information from the incident.

Audio: Memorable 2013 AJ Styles Impact promo confronting TNA Management and more.

Audio: Kevin Owens ‘Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling’ Promo from PWG BOLA 2013.

TNA suspends Bram after being arrested for domestic violence and false imprisonment.

WWE releases Zahra Shreiber after social media postings featuring Nazi symbols surface.

WWE suspends Jimmy Snuka’s legends contract after being arrested and charged with third degree murder of Nancy Argentino from 1983.

Piss, Sh**, Milk Guy Armando Montalvo shot by Florida Police outside WWE Performance Center.

Looking back at AAA TripleMania XXIV event (2016).

Audio: Kevin Owens wins vacated WWE Universal Championship.

Audio: John Cena and Roman Reigns memorable promo exchange hyping up match at No Mercy (2017) PPV.

Looking back at All-In event (2018).

And so much more!

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E35 (8/27 – 9/2) online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E35 (8/27 – 9/2) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: