Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 7/18/23 (Special Episode): AEW Deep Dive Evaluating Last 12 Months Of Many Stars: Who From AEW Would Prosper In WWE And Who Have Zero Shot; AEW Collision Rating (7/15/23) Continues To Struggle; Breaking Down Viewership Of FTR vs Bullet Club Gold 2/3 Falls Match; Q&A And More!

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE return for another special episode of the Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, presented by BlueWire. Last week DTKC took a deep dive into WWE/NXT roster and who has prospered and failed over the last 12 Months. This week, it’s All Elite Wrestling!

From Wardlow to Orange Cassidy. The Gunns to The Acclaimed. Britt Baker to Saraya. Ethan Page to Hangman Page. DTKC discuss who’s stock has increased and decreased over the last year, who is stuck in the mud, and who has flat out plummeted. DTKC also discuss which AEW wrestlers would fit in great with WWE, and who the WWE should avoid at all costs. Plus, DT discusses the disappointing AEW Collision 7/15/23 rating, Bronson Reed continuing to turn off viewers in droves, positive Bayley injury update, what big change AEW should have done with FTR/Bullet Club Gold 2/3 Falls Match, and ome Q&A with interesting topics including WWE/UFC crossover, how WWE would handle a Roman Reigns injury prior to WrestleMania 40 and lots more.

🔥Check out DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW (7/11/23) SPECIAL EPISODE evaluating much of WWE/NXT roster since Summer 2022 HERE: https://tinyurl.com/yhm3j78p (Full Episode Link: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4th )

🔥Programming Note: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns TUESDAY 8/1/23 for your WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 Preview And Predictions.

