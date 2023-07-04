Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E27 (7/2 – 7/8) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 7/4/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 4PM EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: S2 E27 (07/02 – 07/08)

NWA Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair battles WWF Champion Bob Backlund to determine who was the true World Champion (1982).

Audio: Gordon Solie interviews Ric Flair and Bob Backlund (1982).

Looking back at WCCW Independence Day Star Wars (1983, 1984, 1985, 1986).

Magnificent Muraco becomes the first ever WWF King Of The Ring.

Looking back at Great American Bash (1985, 1987, 1990).

NWA features the first ever WarGames Match.

The curse of July 4th: Deaths of Adrian Adonis, Joey Marella, Pat Kelly and Dave McKigney, Brutus Beefcake parasailing and Vince McMahon motorcycle accidents.

Vader makes his WCW debut.

Who remembers the ‘Dudes With Attitudes’?

Audio: 20 year old Rob Van Dam battles 26 year old Sabu in USWA (1991).

Audio: Lex Luger bodyslams Yokozuna aboard the USS Intrepid and the Lex Express begins (1993).

Audio: The Gangsters (New Jack and Sheik Mustapha) makes their SMW debut (1994).

Audio: The challenge before the memorable heel turn: Bob Backlund challenges Bret Hart for WWF Championship (1994).

Vader begins his infamous ‘Roadkill Tour’.

Audio: Ultimate Warrior battles Owen Hart in his last ever match with WWF/WWE (1996).

Looking back at the odd way WWF handled the Ultimate Warrior’s suspension on Monday Night Raw.

Looking back at WCW Bash At The Beach PPV (1996).

Audio: Hulk Hogan betrays WCW, and the New World Order is born (1996).

Looking back at WWF In Your House 16 ‘Canadian Stampede’ (1997).

Audio: Bill Goldberg battles Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW Heavyweight Championship in the Georgia Dome on Monday Nitro (1998).

Audio: D-X mocks The Nation Of Domination (1998).

WWF Footbrawl: Looking back at the loaded WWF House Show at Foxboro Stadium that never took place (1998).

Jerry Lawler announces his candidacy for Mayor of Memphis, TN.

Steve Austin takes batting practice with the Phillies and throws out the first pitch for the Mets.

WWF awarded $3.5 Million in a lawsuit against the Parents Television Council.

More on TNN dropping ECW programming after one year of a three year TV deal.

Audio: Johnny The Bull tears up his anus during a WCW Hardcore Match against Terry Funk on Monday Nitro (2000).

Discovery Channel airs memorable wrestling special featuring the very beginning of John Cena’s wrestling career.

WWF completes the deal with NCAA Champion Brock Lesnar (2000).

Bam Bam Bigelow suffers burns over 40% of his body after rescuing children from a home fire.

Looking back at the disaster that changed the WCW Invasion angle and future in WWF: Buff Bagwell vs Booker T for WCW Heavyweight Title on Monday Night Raw.

XPW Deathmatch between Kaos and Supreme goes horribly wrong (2001).

‘The Jackie Gayda Match’.

Kevin Nash tears his quad during a main event on Monday Night Raw (2002).

Audio: Billy and Chuck defend the WWE Tag Team Titles against Edge and Hulk Hogan (2002).

Ric Flair’s autobiography ‘To Be The Man’ debuts at #5 on NY Times Best Seller list.

Audio: Chavo Guerrero denounces his Hispanic heritage and the Guerrero name to become, ‘Kirwan White’ (2005).

Audio: Shawn Michaels turns on Hulk Hogan (2005).

A wrong is made right, as The Blue Meanie battles JBL on Smackdown.

Looking back at the WWE PR nightmare after Daivari (w/ Muhammad Hassan) faces The Undertaker on Smackdown (2005).

WWE releases Billy Kidman, Spike Dudley, Mark Jindrak, Maven, Shannon Moore, Akio, Gangrel, Mordecai, Kenzo Suzuki and Hiroko, Jackie Gayda, Matt Morgan, Dawn Marie, Joy Giovanni, Jim Cornette, Trevor Murdoch, and Armando Alejandro Estrada.

WWE and ECW Champion (at the time) Rob Van Dam and Sabu arrested for narcotics possession after a traffic stop.

Audio: Actual sound of Police Officer pulling over RVD & Sabu which led to their arrest (2006).

Audio: Rob Van Dam defends the WWE Championship against Edge and John Cena (2006).

Audio: Rob Van Dam defends the ECW Championship against The Big Show (2006).

Mickie Knuckles suffers a broken leg during IWA Mid-South match against Sara Del Ray.

Ric Flair Finances files for bankruptcy less than one year after launching.

Edge suffers torn Achilles Tendon (2009).

GLAAD puts the heat on WWE after cell phone video showed CM Punk using homophobic references on a fan during WWE House Show.

Looking back at TNA Destination X PPV (2012).

Audio: Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family making their WWE Raw debut (2013).

WWE suspends Ricardo Rodriguez after violating WWE Wellness Policy (first offense).

TNA releases Joey Ryan, Taeler Hendrix, Christian York and Crimson.

District Attorney agrees to re-examine the Nancy Argentina 1982 death after discrepancies are found in Jimmy Snuka’s recently written autobiography.

Looking back at TNA One Night Only: Hardcore Justice 2 event (2013).

WWE fires, then rehires Emma after alleged shoplifting incident at a CT Walmart.

Looking back at TNA One Night Only: Global Impact Japan (2014).

Looking back at NJPW Dominion 7.5 event (2015).

TNA airs The Final Deletion (2016).

Audio: Infamous Rap Battle between The Usos and The New Day on Smackdown (2017).

Looking back at Global Force Wrestling Slammiversary XV event (2017).

