Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 6/13/23 Special Episode: Eric Bischoff Calls AEW Tony Khan’s Expensive Hobby.. MITB Winner: Damian Priest or LA Knight? DT/KC debate: Is CM Punk Still A Big Draw Outside NY + Chicago; DT/KC Predict AEW Collision Rating.. Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker Set For 6/20 NXT.. Hulk Hogan On Wrestlers’ Physique From 80’s and Today; And Much More!

Some Topics Discussed:

Damian Priest is Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s choice to win WWE Money In The Bank. But will WWE creative prefer LA Knight with the MITB briefcase?

Eric Bischoff feels that AEW has hit their ceiling and AEW is nothing more than Tony Khan’s expensive hobby that we get to enjoy. Do you agree?

DT/KC debate CM Punk’s return to AEW, his current drawing power, and if he is becoming too fragile and injury prone.

DT/KC predict the rating of AEW Collision’ debut episode Saturday 6/17/23

Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker set for 6/20/23 NXT episode. DTKC discuss why the match needed to happen on NXT TV and not WWE Raw. And it has nothing to do with ratings.

Looking at the latest NXT arrivals of Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo and Dana Brooke

As DT/KC expected, WWE renames Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships and continues the lineage of Raw/SD Titles.

Nailz (Kevin Wacholz) to make a rare wrestling appearance in August for WrestleCon

Hulk Hogan compares wrestlers size and physique from his days as Champion to today; and many across IWC are PISSED!

Thoughts on GiGi Dolin and Jacy Jayne’s NXT run so far and where does it go next.

Looking back at the awful TNA Lockbox Challenge for the Knockouts Championship from 2010

Plus: Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Sting and Ric Flair’s last ever matches.. Should WWE turn Karrion Kross babyface.. Roman Reigns approaching 50 Title Defenses as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.. Iron Sheik’s WWE(F) career after getting busted with Hacksaw Jim Duggan in 1987 for drug possession.. Ashholes; Chavo Guerrero/TNA Bound For Glory 2012.. appreciation for Papa Shango.. TV networks censoring fan chants.. Least favorite ballpark food and much more!

