Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 6/13/23 Special Episode: Eric Bischoff Calls AEW Tony Khan’s Expensive Hobby.. MITB Winner: Damian Priest or LA Knight? DT/KC debate: Is CM Punk Still A Big Draw Outside NY + Chicago; DT/KC Predict AEW Collision Rating.. Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker Set For 6/20 NXT.. Hulk Hogan On Wrestlers’ Physique From 80’s and Today; And Much More!
Don Tony and Kevin Castle return for an absolutely loaded episode of the Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, presented by BlueWire.
Mark your calendars as DT/KC SHOW will be back again on Tuesday June 27, 2023 for WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Preview and Predictions!
Some Topics Discussed:
- Damian Priest is Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s choice to win WWE Money In The Bank. But will WWE creative prefer LA Knight with the MITB briefcase?
- Eric Bischoff feels that AEW has hit their ceiling and AEW is nothing more than Tony Khan’s expensive hobby that we get to enjoy. Do you agree?
- DT/KC debate CM Punk’s return to AEW, his current drawing power, and if he is becoming too fragile and injury prone.
- DT/KC predict the rating of AEW Collision’ debut episode Saturday 6/17/23
- Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker set for 6/20/23 NXT episode. DTKC discuss why the match needed to happen on NXT TV and not WWE Raw. And it has nothing to do with ratings.
- Looking at the latest NXT arrivals of Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo and Dana Brooke
- As DT/KC expected, WWE renames Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships and continues the lineage of Raw/SD Titles.
- Nailz (Kevin Wacholz) to make a rare wrestling appearance in August for WrestleCon
- Hulk Hogan compares wrestlers size and physique from his days as Champion to today; and many across IWC are PISSED!
- Thoughts on GiGi Dolin and Jacy Jayne’s NXT run so far and where does it go next.
- Looking back at the awful TNA Lockbox Challenge for the Knockouts Championship from 2010
- Plus: Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Sting and Ric Flair’s last ever matches.. Should WWE turn Karrion Kross babyface.. Roman Reigns approaching 50 Title Defenses as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.. Iron Sheik’s WWE(F) career after getting busted with Hacksaw Jim Duggan in 1987 for drug possession.. Ashholes; Chavo Guerrero/TNA Bound For Glory 2012.. appreciation for Papa Shango.. TV networks censoring fan chants.. Least favorite ballpark food and much more!
Many thanks to all of YOU who spoke up and let us know how much you enjoyed the return of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show. Keep spreading the word of the show’s return. Post the show links across social media. As long as everyone keeps enjoying these episodes, DT/KC will continue hosting them.
====
CLICK HERE to listen to DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 6/13/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 6/13/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)