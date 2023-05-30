Tags
DTKC SHOW: WWE Night Of Champions/NXT Battleground Double Review PLUS: Mustafa Ali & Baron Corbin Arriving In NXT; Roman Reigns 1000 Day Celebration & Continued Erosion Of The Bloodline; Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes III; Money In The Bank; Trish Stratus Managing Zoey Stark; Paul Heyman Conspiracy Against Cody; WrestleMania 40; Instant Gratification Problem w/Fans & Much More!
Don Tony and Kevin Castle recap and discuss WWE Night Of Champions 2023 PLUS NXT Battleground. In addition to the double review, Don Tony and Kevin Castle also discuss:
- DTKC also discuss some of what transpired on 5/29/23 RAW
- Mustafa Ali & Baron Corbin appearing on NXT TV
- Tiffy Time? Not this time: Tiffany Straton’s Championship Celebration flops
- Does Jimmy Uso turn Roman Reigns 1000 Day Celebration into another superkick party?
- Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar III
- Paul Heyman’s conspiracy against anyone deemed a threat to Roman Reigns
- Trish Stratus/Zoey Stark vs Becky Lynch/Lita match build
- Ilja Dragunov/Dijak MOTY Candidate
- Continued Praise For Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Bron Breakker
- IWC ‘Instant Gratification’ problem with pro wrestling
- How recent events could affect Money In The Bank, SummerSlam, WrestleMania 40 and so much more!
Enjoy this loaded episode, brought to you by BlueWire. And continued thanks to all of YOU who spoke up and let us know how much you enjoyed our recent return.
