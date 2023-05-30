DTKC SHOW: WWE Night Of Champions/NXT Battleground Double Review PLUS: Mustafa Ali & Baron Corbin Arriving In NXT; Roman Reigns 1000 Day Celebration & Continued Erosion Of The Bloodline; Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes III; Money In The Bank; Trish Stratus Managing Zoey Stark; Paul Heyman Conspiracy Against Cody; WrestleMania 40; Instant Gratification Problem w/Fans & Much More!

Enjoy this loaded episode, brought to you by BlueWire. And continued thanks to all of YOU who spoke up and let us know how much you enjoyed our recent return.

Don Tony and Kevin Castle recap and discuss WWE Night Of Champions 2023 PLUS NXT Battleground. In addition to the double review, Don Tony and Kevin Castle also discuss:

=======

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE NOC/NXT BATTLEGROUND RECAP AND REVIEW

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE NOC 2023/NXT BATTLEGROUND RECAP AND REVIEW online.

REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!