Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show is back once again! And this time, it’s WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS 2023 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS, presented by BlueWire.

DTKC run down the WWE Night Of Champions 2023 card, offer some pretty bold match predictions, and discuss what could follow, leading into WWE Money In The Bank and SummerSlam.

Some of the topics discussed during this episode:

Does Cody Rhodes make it 2-0 against Brock Lesnar? Don Tony and Kevin Castle say NO! Cody Rhodes should lose only due to Referee Stoppage and lead to Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar III. Could Triple H play a factor in the decision? Could we end up with a future reveal of a hidden agenda against Cody Rhodes to protect Roman Reigns?

DTKC discuss how elements of Dusty Rhodes and The Chase are still on full display weekly with Cody Rhodes.

Will The Usos inadvertently or intentionally cost Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa the Tag Team Championship win at WWE NOC? Or could we get a twist where Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and taunt The Usos about their Title victory?

Seth Rollins winning the World Heavyweight Championship at NOC: The worst kept secret in wrestling?

Explaining why AJ Styles calling WHC a ‘Secondary Championship’ to Roman Reigns is correct and necessary for its success.

Will we see another WWE Hall Of Famer (Lita) make a surprise appearance at WWE NOC & help Becky Lynch defeat Trish Stratus? And, should Trish Stratus / Becky Lynch feud continue on thru SummerSlam as many have reported?

DTKC are sticking with Matt Riddle as Gunther’s next feud for WWE Intercontinental Championship. Could Mustafa Ali pull off the upset and grab the IC Title at NOC?

Can Asuka dethrone Bianca Belair at NOC? Should Iyo Sky be her first challenger? Should Iyo Sky win 2023 Money In The Bank? Or does Bianca retain and ultimately feud with Lacey Evans or Charlotte next over the Championship?

WWE has a massive problem currently with the Raw Women’s Roster: Who’s next in line to feud with Rhea Ripley for the Women’s Championship?

