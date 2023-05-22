WWE Raw 5/22/23 Post Show: Brock Lesnar Destroys Cody Rhodes; Trish/Becky Destroy Their Feud; Top Reason Why Bray Wyatt Latest Return Flopped Badly; Honest Take On Triple H As Head Of Creative; Goldberg Retiring w/WWE After All? Injury Updates w/Alt Video For Mercedes Mone/Dakota Kai/Liv Morgan; DT Breaks Down Controversial WWE List Of Greatest WWE Debuts In History; Week In Ratings & More

WWE Raw Post Show (5/22/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Alternate video footage of Mercedes Mone’ Injury (Broken Ankle) from NJPW Resurgence Event

Unfortunate injury updates (w/video) for Dakota Kai (Torn ACL) and Liv Morgan (Shoulder/Labrum)

WWE Raw Results 5/22/23: Brock Lesnar mangles Cody Rhodes; Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus mangle their feud; Seth Rollins interview; Mami and Dom Dom are going to Saudi; Shotzi aligns with Raquel; , AJ Styles & WWE future; Viking Raiders suddenly want honor?

WWE caught adding recorded crowd (pop) noise into Brock Lesnar’s theme music?

Could an ‘incapacitated’ Cody Rhodes at WWE NOC lead to Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes III?

WWE Night Of Champions: New match added & match scrapped

Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches to begin at 5/22/23 WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey #3? Chris Jericho #10? WWE posts controversial countdown list of the Top 25 Greatest WWE Debuts of all time, and DT has the video

Goldberg’s high rank (3) in WWE Greatest Debuts may hint that a deal was made for Retirement Match under WWE

Don Tony explains the biggest reason why Bray Wyatt’s 2022 return flopped badly

Honest take on how Triple H has handled WWE creative since taking over in Fall 2022

This Week In Wrestling History Season 2 Episode 21 preview

The Week In Ratings 5/13/23 – 5/19/23: WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, All Access, Rampage, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, Stone Cold Takes On America

And much more!

Programming Note: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns for WWE Night Of Champions Preview & Predictions (Will be posted Tuesday night 5/23/23 at Midnight EST)

WWE Raw Results (5/22/23):

Bronson Reed def Ricochet

Zoey Stark def Candice LeRae

Alpha Academy def Viking Raiders

Finn Balor def Shinsuke Nakamura

Raquel Rodriguez def Sonya DeVille

Dominik Mysterio def Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle def Imperium

WWE Main Event Results (5/22/23)

Tegan Nox def Dana Brooke

Nikki Cross def Emma

