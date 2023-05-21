Sit-Down with Don Tony 5/21/23: From Biggie To Big E (Special Episode!)

Special Episode of ‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (EP65) 5/21/23 hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.

After repeated requests for it, this week’s format focused primarily on Non-Wrestling topics. What you read in the synopsis below, highlights the wide range of topics our live audience brought up to discuss. A really fun episode to record, and your feedback will determine if we do this special format again and how often. Enjoy!

Thoughts on Vice to air Dark Side Of The Ring episode featuring Chris Candido & Tammy Sytch

Thoughts on Dylan Mulvaney/Bud Light controversy, the boycott, and DT’s problem with how Transgender issues are currently handled (on both sides)

Happy 51st Birthday to Notorious B.I.G Biggie Smalls (RIP)

Media handling of fake news about Jamie Foxx’ medical condition is quite similar to many in wrestling news world

New episodes of Beavis And Butthead are released, and something majorly sucks about them

From Press Your Luck to Match Game: Favorite old school Game Shows

Growing Up Don Tony: Going to Paradise Garage as a teen, first concert attended (The Jacksons), Prince before Purple Rain, Pinstriping Public Enemy song title on DT’s car, Gangster Rap and more

Would you pay full price for a cellphone? Would you buy a secondhand cellphone on Ebay?

DT explains why he is back on Keto, offers advice to anyone else thinking of trying the Keto Diet

Who shot JFK? Was Lee Harvey Oswald the sole shooter in the assassination of President John F Kennedy?

Bald or Mohawk? 😂

Sincere advice to everyone dealing with the loss of a loved one

Important advice to everyone who is NOT dealing with a recent loss of a loved one

Plus: Favorite Fast-Food, Funny Ethnic Restaurant Food Reviews; Memories of McDonalds McDLT, buying bootleg videos on IOffer.com,

Plus: Thoughts on WrestleTix, Will Taya Valkyrie beat Jade Cargill? WWE licensing older mainstream music on the cheap and much more!

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a LIVE weekly podcast on Sunday nights discussing the world of pro wrestling, hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed during the episode. Normally each week, we discuss AEW, WWE, Impact Wrestling, Indy wrestling. This special episode discussed lots of non-wrestling topics. The show will return to its normal wrestling theme next Sunday, May 28, 2023.

