Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 5/17/23: Superstar Billy Graham Passes Away; AEW Collision TV Deal Overshadowed By Agenda Driven Media Provoking More CM Punk Drama & Fake News; DT Has All The News & Info on AEW Collision, Roster Changes, Upcoming TV & More; AEW Dynamite/NXT Results; Double Or Nothing /NXT Battleground/Impact Wrestling Under Siege PPV Updates
Episode #177 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (5/17/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- RIP Superstar Billy Graham (79)
- Don Tony made the inquiries, did the research, sifted out the bullsh*t, and gathered everything you need to know about WBD/AEW Collision TV deal, debut show and summer schedule, latest CM Punk media drama, Ace Steel rumors, upcoming roster changes, what wasn’t announced at Upfront in NYC and more
- CM Punk cooks Bryan Alvarez, tells him to ‘Shut The Fu** Up’ following a podcast claiming Punk’s name removed from WBD Press Release could be due to falling out with AEW (audio clips)
- As DT and The Family expected, no ‘Billion Dollar’ announcement nor Dynamite TV extension details revealed at WBD Upfront event in NYC. DT discusses when the AEW Dynamite extension between AEW and WBD will be revealed
- Saraya and Jamie Hayter pulled from heavily advertised AEW Dynamite Trios Tag Team match due to injury
- AEW Dynamite 5/17/23 and NXT 5/16/23 results + TV rating (Last Week: 601K)
- AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 PPV: New matches added, latest news and rumors
- NXT Battleground 2023: New matches added, latest news and rumors
- Impact Wrestling: Latest news, Under Siege PPV lineup, and more
🔥Programming Note: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns for WWE Night Of Champions Preview & Predictions (Will be posted Tuesday night 5/23/23 at Midnight EST right here at www.DonTony.com)
AEW Dynamite 5/17/23 Results:
- Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy def Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
- Sammy Guevara def Exodus Prime
- Ruby Soho & Toni Storm def Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida
- Roderick Strong def Chris Jericho (Falls Count Anywhere Match)
- Jungle Boy Jack Perry def RUSH
- Jay White def Ricky Starks by DQ
NXT 5/16/23 Results:
- Cora Jade def Fallon Henley (NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Quarter Final)
- Creed Brothers defeated The Dyad
- Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams def Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak
- Kiana James def Thea Hail
- Roxanne Perez def Jacy Jayne (NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Quarter Final)
