Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 5/14/23: Singular WWE Title For Roman Reigns; Thunder Rosa/AEW Collision Role; Randy Orton Retirement Rumor; One More World Title Run For Christian Cage and/or Edge; Is Chris Jericho/AEW MVP?
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (5/14/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Will WWE introduce one singular Championship Title that will represent the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?
- DT reveals the one crucial mistake WWE made when announcing Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa vs Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
- Seeds continue to be planted for eventual match between The Usos vs Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa
- Thunder Rosa returning to AEW TV as a Commentator or Backstage Interviewer for AEW Collision?
- Making the argument that since it’s inception, Chris Jericho is the MVP of AEW
- Eric Bischoff feels that AEW continues to be Tony Khan’s ‘well funded hobby’. Do you agree?
- Should Christian Cage and/or Edge have one more run as a World Heavyweight Champion?
- Predicting Bronson Reed’s progress on WWE roster over the next few months
- Addressing Cowboy Bob Orton Jr’s comments that Doctors have told Randy Orton not to return to the wrestling ring
- Addressing Legends and Hall Of Famers who now publicly say that Roman Reigns should have ended Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania streak
- Details on Special non-wrestling themed episode of ‘Sit-Down w/Don Tony’ streaming live Sunday 5/21/23 at 8:05PM
- Plus: Defending Tony Khan for FTR’s 2022 AEW run.. Usos regaining WWE Tag Team Titles.. AOP returning to WWE.. DT’s dislike for Uncle Elmer and Cousin Junior and more
- Plus: Thoughts on Vince McMahon wrestling ‘God’.. Two-Year Anniversary of New Jack passing away.. Twenty-Eight Year Anniversary of WWE (WWF) In Your House PPVs.. Important change coming to DT’s YouTube Channel and more
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Enjoy everyone!
