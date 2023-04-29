The Don Tony Show 4/29/23: WWE Draft Night One & Supplemental Draft Results; WWE Draft Night Two Preview; Bianca/Rhea Swapping Titles; Honest Dive Into Latest WWE ‘Racist’ Lawsuit; Trinity Makes Impact Debut & Classy Move By Mercedes Mone’; WrestleMania 40 Rumor Killer

Don Tony takes an honest dive into 31 page lawsuit filed accusing WWE of unlawful employment practices (inc racist storyline pitches), racial discrimination, unlawful termination & more

WWE Draft 2023 Night One Results & Review INCLUDING Supplemental Draft Results (Notable Roster Moves: Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes #1 Picks.. Edge, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Damage CTRL, AJ Styles/OC, Street Profits, Bianca Belair, Alba Fyre/Isla Dawn to SmackDown.. Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, Indi Hartwell, Imperium, Gunther & IC Title to Raw.. Expect upcoming ‘trades’, swaps (ie: Women’s Title) and all roster changes go into effect after WWE Backlash

Complete WWE Supplemental Draft Results 4/29/23: Viking Raiders & Valhalla, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, Maximum Male Models, Zoey Stark, Natalya, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green to Raw… Hit Row & Lacey Evans to SmackDown.. Omos, MVP, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler & Von Wagner FREE AGENTS

WWE SmackDown recap (4/28/23): Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens defend Unified WWE Tag Team Titles against The Usos; AJ Styles returns; WWE Backlash build and much more

WWE Draft 2023 Night Two (5/1/23 Raw) Preview & complete list of remaining WWE roster undrafted

Beware of new ‘exclusive’ reports by wrestling media claiming other specific racist themed storylines not in the lawsuit

Rumor Killing: Reports of Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 is ‘on the table’

Classy move by Mercedes Mone’ as Trinity Fatu (Naomi) makes her Impact Wrestling debut (pics)

🔥SPECIAL EPISODE: WWE DRAFT 2023 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS Hosted by DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW. Download the episode here: tinyurl.com/4z9wyz69 or wp.me/p7MT0R-4k3

WWE SmackDown 4/28/23 Results:

LA Knight def Butch

Street Profits def Braun Strowman & Ricochet and LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)

Zelina Vega def Sonya Deville

Kevin Owens (c) & Sami Zayn (c) def The Usos (Unifed WWE Tag Team Title Match)

AEW Rampage 4/28/23 Results:

Jay White & Juice Robinson def Ricky Starks & Shawn Spears

Naturally Limitless (Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes) def Brady Pierce & Charlie James

Anna Jay def Ashley D’Amboise

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def Ryzin, Cameron Stewart & Dante Casanova

Jay Lethal def Cash Wheeler

