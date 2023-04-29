Tags
The Don Tony Show 4/29/23: WWE Draft Night One & Supplemental Draft Results; WWE Draft Night Two Preview; Bianca/Rhea Swapping Titles; Honest Dive Into Latest WWE ‘Racist’ Lawsuit; Trinity Makes Impact Debut & Classy Move By Mercedes Mone’; WrestleMania 40 Rumor Killer
The Don Tony Show (4/29/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Don Tony takes an honest dive into 31 page lawsuit filed accusing WWE of unlawful employment practices (inc racist storyline pitches), racial discrimination, unlawful termination & more
- WWE Draft 2023 Night One Results & Review INCLUDING Supplemental Draft Results (Notable Roster Moves: Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes #1 Picks.. Edge, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Damage CTRL, AJ Styles/OC, Street Profits, Bianca Belair, Alba Fyre/Isla Dawn to SmackDown.. Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, Indi Hartwell, Imperium, Gunther & IC Title to Raw.. Expect upcoming ‘trades’, swaps (ie: Women’s Title) and all roster changes go into effect after WWE Backlash
- Complete WWE Supplemental Draft Results 4/29/23: Viking Raiders & Valhalla, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, Maximum Male Models, Zoey Stark, Natalya, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green to Raw… Hit Row & Lacey Evans to SmackDown.. Omos, MVP, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler & Von Wagner FREE AGENTS
- WWE SmackDown recap (4/28/23): Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens defend Unified WWE Tag Team Titles against The Usos; AJ Styles returns; WWE Backlash build and much more
- WWE Draft 2023 Night Two (5/1/23 Raw) Preview & complete list of remaining WWE roster undrafted
- Beware of new ‘exclusive’ reports by wrestling media claiming other specific racist themed storylines not in the lawsuit
- Rumor Killing: Reports of Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 is ‘on the table’
- Classy move by Mercedes Mone’ as Trinity Fatu (Naomi) makes her Impact Wrestling debut (pics)
WWE SmackDown 4/28/23 Results:
- LA Knight def Butch
- Street Profits def Braun Strowman & Ricochet and LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)
- Zelina Vega def Sonya Deville
- Kevin Owens (c) & Sami Zayn (c) def The Usos (Unifed WWE Tag Team Title Match)
AEW Rampage 4/28/23 Results:
- Jay White & Juice Robinson def Ricky Starks & Shawn Spears
- Naturally Limitless (Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes) def Brady Pierce & Charlie James
- Anna Jay def Ashley D’Amboise
- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def Ryzin, Cameron Stewart & Dante Casanova
- Jay Lethal def Cash Wheeler
