The Don Tony Show 4/15/23: Great News For LA Knight; CM Punk Returning To AEW & Elite Media Stirs Up More Sh*t; WWE Draft Returns; Edge/Drew McIntyre Rumor Killers; Usos vs Zayn/Owens; Big Change To Saudi Arabia/WWE Event; Tag Team Title Rematch Announced; Nakamura vs Kross; Gunther vs Woods

The Don Tony Show (4/15/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Better ‘Knights’ ahead: LA Knight recent WWE futility is about to come to an end

WWE SmackDown recap (4/14/23): Shinsuke Nakamura returns; WWE sets up Gunther vs Xavier Woods; Liv/Raquel Championship Celebration Interrupted; Seeds planted for Usos/Solo Sikoa vs Owens/Zayn/Riddle at WWE Backlash

WWE Draft returns! Night One: SmackDown 4/28/23, Night Two: 5/1/23

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs The Usos Tag Team Championship Rematch also set for 4/28/23 SmackDown

AEW Dynamite Rating 4/12/23: Did Chris Jericho vs Keith Lee break the recent disappointing ratings trend led by FTR and Adam Cole? You’ll be surprised at the answer

Reasons behind WWE changing 5/27 Saudi Arabia event name from ‘King/Queen Of The Ring’ to ‘Night Of Champions’

Rumor killer: Edge interested in AEW to align with Christian Cage and even feuding with The Hardys before retirement

Rumor killer: Drew McIntyre pulled from SmackDown and autograph signing, blacks out Twitter and removes WWE references from bio, due to contract fallout and creative differences with WWE

Rumor killer: Internal WWE discussion has LA Knight to win 2023 Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Dusty Rhodes A&E Biography is a must watch. Look for subliminal Easter Eggs that will better set up Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns rematch coming soon

Fightful reports CM Punk returning to AEW this Summer; and on cue the elite media retaliates with dirt about CM Punk, Dax Harwood and a divided locker room

WWE SmackDown 4/14/23 Results:

Xavier Woods def LA Knight

Damian Priest def Santos Escobar

Shinsuke Nakamura def Madcap Moss

Solo Sikoa def Matt Riddle

AEW Rampage 4/14/23 Results:

Aussie Open (c) def Best Friends (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh def Spanish Announce Project

Taya Valkyrie def Emi Sakura

Jungle Boy def Shawn Spears

