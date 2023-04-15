Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show 4/15/23: Great News For LA Knight; CM Punk Returning To AEW & Elite Media Stirs Up More Sh*t; WWE Draft Returns; Edge/Drew McIntyre Rumor Killers; Usos vs Zayn/Owens; Big Change To Saudi Arabia/WWE Event; Tag Team Title Rematch Announced; Nakamura vs Kross; Gunther vs Woods
The Don Tony Show (4/15/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Better ‘Knights’ ahead: LA Knight recent WWE futility is about to come to an end
- WWE SmackDown recap (4/14/23): Shinsuke Nakamura returns; WWE sets up Gunther vs Xavier Woods; Liv/Raquel Championship Celebration Interrupted; Seeds planted for Usos/Solo Sikoa vs Owens/Zayn/Riddle at WWE Backlash
- WWE Draft returns! Night One: SmackDown 4/28/23, Night Two: 5/1/23
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs The Usos Tag Team Championship Rematch also set for 4/28/23 SmackDown
- AEW Dynamite Rating 4/12/23: Did Chris Jericho vs Keith Lee break the recent disappointing ratings trend led by FTR and Adam Cole? You’ll be surprised at the answer
- Reasons behind WWE changing 5/27 Saudi Arabia event name from ‘King/Queen Of The Ring’ to ‘Night Of Champions’
- Rumor killer: Edge interested in AEW to align with Christian Cage and even feuding with The Hardys before retirement
- Rumor killer: Drew McIntyre pulled from SmackDown and autograph signing, blacks out Twitter and removes WWE references from bio, due to contract fallout and creative differences with WWE
- Rumor killer: Internal WWE discussion has LA Knight to win 2023 Money In The Bank Ladder Match
- Dusty Rhodes A&E Biography is a must watch. Look for subliminal Easter Eggs that will better set up Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns rematch coming soon
- Fightful reports CM Punk returning to AEW this Summer; and on cue the elite media retaliates with dirt about CM Punk, Dax Harwood and a divided locker room
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 4/15/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 4/15/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 4/15/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 4/15/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
WWE SmackDown 4/14/23 Results:
- Xavier Woods def LA Knight
- Damian Priest def Santos Escobar
- Shinsuke Nakamura def Madcap Moss
- Solo Sikoa def Matt Riddle
AEW Rampage 4/14/23 Results:
- Aussie Open (c) def Best Friends (IWGP Tag Team Championship)
- Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh def Spanish Announce Project
- Taya Valkyrie def Emi Sakura
- Jungle Boy def Shawn Spears
==================
❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUESDAYS 6PM at http://www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED 10:05PM on YouTube
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- The Don Tony Show: SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE STILL ON PATREON
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)