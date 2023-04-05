Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 4/5/23: AEW All-In At Wembley Leading To CM Punk Return? FTR Wins AEW Tag Team Titles; Grizzled Young Veterans (Dyad) Gone From WWE; NXT Stars To Work Main Roster AND NXT; Jay White/Nigel McGuiness Sign w/AEW

Episode #171 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (4/5/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

FTR stands for ‘F*** The Release’: FTR def The Gunns to win AEW Tag Team Titles!

Tony Khan announces AEW All-In PPV 8/27/23 from Wembley Stadium in London England: Seating capacity: 90,000!

DT believes AEW/Wembley announcement increases the likelihood CM Punk returns to AEW

The Dyad Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid (Zack Gibson & James Drake of Grizzled Young Veterans) request and are granted their release from WWE

WWE considering some NXT stars for Raw/SmackDown, while working some NXT events the next few months

MJF receives the ‘Key’ from the Town Of Oyster Bay, New York (pics)

AEW Dynamite 4/5/23 results, Rampage & Battle Of The Belts VI preview

Jeff Hardy nearing an AEW return to reform The Hardys with Matt Hardy?

Lucha Bros win ROH Tag Team Championships: Good move or ‘Ass’ backwards decision?

Jay White and Nigel McGuiness are the latest to sign with AEW

When emotion & hope is masked as news: Jay White was never a signing priority for WWE Management

Vincent & Dutch return to Ring Of Honor: Were they ever really on WWE’s radar?

NXT 4/4/23 results & TV Rating: Melo’s reign as NXT Champion begins – and Bron Breakker is not impressed!

Programming Note: Final episode of MLW Underground on Reelz airs Tuesday 4/11/23 at 10PM EST

🔥WRESTLEMANIA 39 REVIEW HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is available online for everyone! Download the episode here: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4hK. In addition to WrestleMania 39, DTKC discuss the road to Backlash, the date Cody Rhodes will beat Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Raw after WrestleMania and more. This is a MUST DOWNLOAD!

=======

=================

AEW Dynamite 4/5/23 Results:

Ricky Starks vs Juice Robinson did not happen

House Of Black (c) def Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (AEW Trios Championship)

Jamie Hayter (c) def Riho (AEW Women’s Championship)

Sammy Guevara def Komander

Hook (c) def Ethan Page (FTW Championship)

Blackpool Combat Club def Brother Greatness, Absolute Alvin & Aaron Rourke

FTR def The Gunns (c) (New AEW Tag Team Champions)

NXT 4/4/23 Results:

Pretty Deadly def Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

Dijak def Odyssey Jones

Dragon Lee def Nathan Frazer

Indi Hartwell (c) def Zoey Stark (NXT Women’s Championship)

Ivy Nile def Tatum Paxley

Wes Lee (c) def Axiom (NXT North American Championship)

==================

==================