Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E14 (4/2 – 4/8) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 3/28/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 12 Noon EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 50 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

SYNOPSIS: S2 E14 (04/02 – 04/08)

Audio: Jerry Lawler piledrives and sends Andy Kaufman to the hospital. And the entertainment world buys it hook, line, and sinker.

Ken Patera and Masa Saito arrested after brawl with WI Police over McDonalds Hamburgers.

Looking back at WrestleMania 2 (1986), V (1989), VIII (1992), IX (1993), XI (1995), 2000 (2000), 21 (2005), 22 (2006), XXV (2009), XXVII (2011), XXIX (2013), XXX (2014), 32 (2016), 33 (2017), 34 (2018).

Looking back at NWA Clash Of The Champions 6: Ragin’ Cagin (1989).

Looking back at AWA SuperClash IV (1990).

Shawn Michaels debuts new Raw talk segment: The Heartbreak Hotel.

Memorable Raw Womens Match that rarely gets any mention: Alundra Blayze vs Bull Nakano for WWF Womens Championship.

Bertha Faye makes WWF Raw debut.

Audio: Ultimate Warrior makes Raw debut and has a memorable exchange with Goldust.

Following beatdown by Vader, Yokozuna is carried to the locker room by forklift.

Looking back at WCW Spring Stampede (1997).

Audio: “Hulk Hogan, we coming for you n*****!

Audio: Droz makes ECW debut and is greeted by New Jack, a keyboard, crutch, guitar, and vacuum cleaner.

Audio: Rob vs Dam def Bam Bam Bigelow and begins 700 day run as ECW TV Champion.

Looking back at WCW Pay-Per-Listen: Malice At The Palace (1998).

Looking back at ECW Cyberslam ’99 (1999).

WCW prepares their hard reboot of product and Nitro (2000).

Shawn Michaels comes out of retirement and wins Texas Wrestling Alliance (TWA) Championship.

HHG Corporation (ECW) files for bankruptcy.

Audio: TNN Censors speak Japan: Tajiri ‘breaks up’ with Torrie Wilson and get censored.

Audio: The Rock’s last ever Non-PPV TV match (vs Jeff Hardy, 2003).

Audio: The Rock ‘challenges’ Goldberg.

Umaga makes WWF Raw debut and lays out Ric Flair.

Kevin Nash returns to WWF TV after nine-month absence due to Quad Tear.

Roddy Piper returns to WWF TV after seven-year absence and has first ‘Pipers Pit’ in fourteen years.

Audio: Vince McMahon and The Product Of His Semen vs Shawn Michaels and God announced for Backlash PPV.

All five members of The Spirit Squad are recognized as WWE Tag Team Champions.

Mickie James complete with blonde hair cosplays Trish Stratus.

Audio: Jack Swagger cashes in MITB Briefcase and wins World Heavyweight Championship.

CM Punk attempts to have Darren Young join the Straight Edge Society.

Things do happen in 3’s. TNA Impact episode holds the goofy TNA Knockouts Lockout Challenge, unprotected chairshots to the head, and Orlando Jordan simulating an ejaculation to his chest. (2010).

Wrestlicious fails miserably and closes its doors.

WWE signs Dean Ambrose and Becky Lynch.

The Rock vs John Cena announced a year before WrestleMania XXVIII.

Sin Cara (original) makes WWE Raw debut.

Kurt Angle pleas guilty to reckless driving after 03/25/11 DWI incident in North Dakota.

Audio: Following a very boring John Cena promo on Raw, Brock Lesnar returns to WWE after eight-year absence and F-5’s Cena.

Daniel Bryan ‘breaks up’ with AJ Lee.

Scott Steiner goes on Twitter Storm against TNA and Hulk Hogan.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor: Supercard Of Honor VII (2013) VIII (2014).

Looking back at NJPW: Invasion Attack (2013, 2014, 2015).

Audio: One of the loudest crowd ‘pops’ in Raw history: Dolph Ziggler cashes in MITB Briefcase and def Alberto Del Rio for WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Audio: Memorable Raw match: Randy Orton vs Sheamus and the bored crowd entertains themselves with creative chants and doing the wave.

Ezekiel Jackson leaves WWE following contract expiration.

Audio: Paige makes WWE Raw debut and def AJ Lee for the Divas Championship.

Eat. Sleep. Conquer The Streak.

Cesaro becomes a Paul Heyman Guy.

Rusev makes WWE Raw debut.

Audio: Coming Soon: Adam Rose, Bo Dallas.

Audio: Memorable Daniel Bryan Raw promo and crowd reaction after winning WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Audio: Ultimate Warrior memorable Raw Promo a day before his untimely death.

AJ Lee retires and leaves WWE.

King Barrett makes final WWE TV appearance and is kicked out of League Of Nationals.

Kurt Angle becomes new Raw General Manager.

Finn Balor makes WWE in ring return after 7+ month absence with shoulder injury.

Drew McIntyre makes WWE return and debuts for NXT.

Audio: After def Undertaker at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns proclaims WWE is now his yard and the fans go ape sh**.

