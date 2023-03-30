Tags
WrestleMania 39 Preview & Predictions (Hosted By Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show) WM39 Match Predictions & Latest Rumors (Christian Cage Return, LA Knight/Steve Austin Segment, Trish ‘Turn’, Bobby Lashley vs ??); DTKC/WrestleMania 39 Recap Announcement!
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show is back! We present to you, WrestleMania 39 Preview & Predictions! In addition to match predictions, Don Tony and Kevin Castle discuss many rumors floating around including the WWE returns of Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, and Christian Cage? Carmella’s recent absence, Steve Austin and LA Knight sharing a WrestleMania moment, Trish Stratus ‘turn’ and more. DTKC also discuss who Bobby Lashley could wind up facing at WM39.
A special thank you for all your positive feedback. Both Kevin Castle and I (Don Tony) are humbled that so many of you wanted the Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show to return. So I am happy to announce that the DTKC Show will stick around a little while. In fact, Kevin Castle and I will be recording a WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39 REVIEW Tuesday 4/4/23. We will also cover everything that goes down during the RAW AFTER WRESTLEMANIA!
DTKC will stream and record WrestleMania 39 Review live on Patreon Tuesday 4/4/23 at 10:05PM and will be posted online for everyone IMMEDIATELY following the live stream on http://www.DonTony.com.
Enjoy our WM39 Predictions show. And enjoy WrestleMania!
