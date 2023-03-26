Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 3/26/23: Kenny Omega vs MJF; Solo Sikoa 1st Pinfall Loss; Bobby Lashley/WrestleMania 39; Goldberg/Wardlow; XPW Pen*s Incident; WWE/Brian Cage; AEW/Goldberg; Bray Wyatt/WWE Future

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (3/26/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Kenny Omega vs MJF feud for AEW World Championship planned for Summer/Fall 2023?

Cody Rhodes to give Solo Sikoa his first pinfall loss (on main roster) heading into WrestleMania?

WrestleMania 39 arguably the most anticipated WrestleMania in two decades

Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show / WrestleMania 39 Preview & Predictions Episode details

The Bloodletting of The Bloodline, WWE Draft, unique matches & main roster callups leading into Summer 2023

Predicting how Bobby Lashley will be used at WrestleMania 39: Big surprise coming?

Bray Wyatt should not be brought back to WWE TV until after WrestleMania 39

Should Tony Khan sign Goldberg as a mentor for Wardlow or to referee a main event PPV match?

Should WWE sign Brian Cage?

Elite EVPs saving more Miro ‘crumbs’ for future ‘rainy days’

Thoughts on pen*s incident that occurred on 3/25/23 XPW event in New Jersey

Analyzing Tony Khan and radical AEW base using aspects of the Reid Technique

DT’s thoughts on Jeff Cobb.. Matt Menard/The Sopranos.. Promoting Indi Hartwell to the main roster.. The pen*s incident from 3/25/23 XPW event in NJ.. and much more

🔥WrestleMania 39: Preview & Predictions hosted by Don Tony And Kevin Castle will stream LIVE Tuesday 3/28/23 on Patreon Discord http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony. This episode will be released on http://www.DonTony.com Thursday morning 3/30/23 for everyone!

🔥Don Tony vs Kevin Castle: Podcast Forbidden Door (3/14/23) is available online for everyone! Download the episode here: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4fq

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Enjoy everyone!

