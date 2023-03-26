Tags
Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 3/26/23: Kenny Omega vs MJF; Solo Sikoa 1st Pinfall Loss; Bobby Lashley/WrestleMania 39; Goldberg/Wardlow; XPW Pen*s Incident; WWE/Brian Cage; AEW/Goldberg; Bray Wyatt/WWE Future
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (3/26/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Kenny Omega vs MJF feud for AEW World Championship planned for Summer/Fall 2023?
- Cody Rhodes to give Solo Sikoa his first pinfall loss (on main roster) heading into WrestleMania?
- WrestleMania 39 arguably the most anticipated WrestleMania in two decades
- Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show / WrestleMania 39 Preview & Predictions Episode details
- The Bloodletting of The Bloodline, WWE Draft, unique matches & main roster callups leading into Summer 2023
- Predicting how Bobby Lashley will be used at WrestleMania 39: Big surprise coming?
- Bray Wyatt should not be brought back to WWE TV until after WrestleMania 39
- Should Tony Khan sign Goldberg as a mentor for Wardlow or to referee a main event PPV match?
- Should WWE sign Brian Cage?
- Elite EVPs saving more Miro ‘crumbs’ for future ‘rainy days’
- Thoughts on pen*s incident that occurred on 3/25/23 XPW event in New Jersey
- Analyzing Tony Khan and radical AEW base using aspects of the Reid Technique
- DT’s thoughts on Jeff Cobb.. Matt Menard/The Sopranos.. Promoting Indi Hartwell to the main roster.. The pen*s incident from 3/25/23 XPW event in NJ.. and much more
