WWE Raw 3/20/23 Post Show: Cody Rhodes Tries To Turn The Bloodline Against Roman Reigns; KO/Sami vs Usos At WM39 Set; Andy Kaufman Added To 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame; Want Another DTKC Return Show?; Goldberg/WWE Contract Ends; WrestleMania 39 News
WWE Raw Post Show (3/20/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 3/20/23 recap: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs The Usos is official for WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes Face To Face; Edge Wants The Demon in HIAC; Seth Rollins crashes Logan Paul’s Impaulsive TV segment & more
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs The Usos will main event WrestleMania 39 Night One
- Andy Kaufman announced for the 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame: If Jerry Lawler is not well enough to induct him, there’s only one other person who should
- WrestleMania 39: Fatal 4-Way Participants revealed, latest news & rumors
- Don Tony vs Kevin Castle: Podcast Forbidden Door (3/14/23) is available for everyone! Download the episode here: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4fq
- Should DTKC record another episode of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show?
- Goldberg/WWE Contract expires the same week of 20th Year Anniversary signing with WWE (March 2003)
- From Shayna Baszler/Ronda Rousey title shot to Bayley vs Trish Stratus to LA Knight vs Steve Austin and more: News sites claiming cancellation of WrestleMania 39 matches that were never happening
- Undertaker reveals his Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore which includes two surprising names
- NXT 3/21/23 preview: Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh; Stand And Deliver Qualifers
- AEW Dynamite 3/22/23 preview: Kenny Omega vs El Hijo del Vikingo; Sting returns to the ring!
- This Week In Wrestling History (S2 E12) preview
- AEW Dynamite 3/15/23 rating drops again (852K), but DT explains why it should rebound nicely next week
- The Week In Ratings (3/10/23 – 3/17/23): WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, MLW Underground, Impact Wrestling, NJPW and Mercedes Mone vs Kairi episode
====
WWE Raw Results (3/20/23):
- Austin Theory (c) def Montez Ford (Non-title match)
- Omos def Mustafa Ali
- Dominik Mysterio def Johnny Gargano
- Rhea Ripley def Bayley
- Ricochet def Chad Gable
- Bianca Belair & Asuka def Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
WWE Main Event Results (3/20/23)
- Bronson Reed def Nathan Frazer
- Shelton Benjamin def Charlie Dempsey
==================
====
