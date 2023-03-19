Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 3/19/23: Details Behind Bellas/WWE Exit; LA Knight Nudes Leaked; Cody Rhodes Double Duty As Champion; Odd Behavior Towards AEW ‘Dream Match’; More Incidents Between WWE Wrestlers & Autograph Hounds

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (3/19/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Darling Nikki: Some details behind the WWE exit of The Garcia (Bella) Twins

LA Knight is the latest victim to have nude photos leaked online

Cody Rhodes to perform double duty on some WWE events while holding both Championships?

Predicting when and how WWE and Universal Championships will be held by two different Champions

Addressing latest incidents involving WWE wrestlers confronted by greedy autograph hounds

Acknowledging Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso’s work in The Bloodline

Breaking news: It is OK if Kenny Omega vs El Hijo del Vikingo is not one of YOUR dream matches

Early reaction to Don Tony vs Kevin Castle: Podcast Forbidden Door episode from this week

Interesting tidbit from DT’s hotline and the initial fan reaction when Eddie Guerrero passed away.

AJ Styles & Kofi Kingston injury updates

Plus: Gunther vs Cody Rhodes.. Appreciation for Raven’s ECW/WCW career; DT’s worst interaction with a wrestling fan.. Favorite wrestling territories.. Sid Vicious/WWE Hall Of Fame.. Ric Flair inducting Great Muta and much more!

🔥Don Tony vs Kevin Castle: Podcast Forbidden Door (3/14/23) is available online for everyone! Download the episode here: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4fq

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Enjoy everyone!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP58) 3/19/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP58) 3/19/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP58) 3/19/2023