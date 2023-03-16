DON TONY vs KEVIN CASTLE: PODCAST FORBIDDEN DOOR! The OG’s Of Wrestling Hotlines & Podcasting Are Back! DT/KC preview & predict WrestleMania 39; discuss John Cena’s Comments On Vince McMahon’ Sexual Allegations & IWC Reaction; AEW; Q&A; Lots More! (Recorded: 3/14/23)

It took several years, but it happened. And the Podcast Forbidden Door has been blown to pieces! The OG’s of Podcasting, DON TONY and KEVIN CASTLE return! Combined, DTKC have clocked in a combined FORTY FOUR (44) YEARS providing pro wrestling discussion to millions of pro wrestling fans across the globe. From the early days of Wrestling Hotlines, to Real Media Webcast Streams to the current age of Podcasting.

If you have even been a fan of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, download this episode. And feel free to tell the fu**ing world that DTKC have returned. Seriously, post this everywhere . For now, this is a One-Time Reunion episode. But if the response is huge, it could spark more Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show content.

In this episode, Don Tony and Kevin Castle preview WrestleMania 39. You will quickly realize that DT/KC have two totally different views on the outcomes of several matches. From Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes, to Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul, and several others. DT/KC discuss what matches seem to be lacking intensity and strong build. And the ones DT/KC are most excited for.

Don Tony and Kevin Castle also address John Cena‘s comments made to the Associated Press about his love for Vince McMahon. To say that his remarks were not well received by the IWC is a total understatement. However, the selective outrage but a huge part of IWC is glaring. And DT/KC remind everyone similar comments towards Vince McMahon made recently by some IWC favorites such as Bryan Danielson and others.

And in the way only DT/KC can do it, they answer some fun wrestling and non-wrestling Q&A. It goes from the hilarious to very serious and at times quite revealing about the hosts. This episode runs 2 hours 40 minutes.

This reunion episode was originally offered for our Patreon family (http://www.patreon.com/dontony) hence PATREON FORBIDDEN DOOR title. But we quickly remembered the overwhelming number of you across the world that have wanted the return of Don Tony and Kevin Castle. So enjoy this episode as much as Don Tony and Kevin Castle had recording it.

One last comment: We’re not mind readers. If you truly want more of these in the future, help spread the word. Post it on Facebook. Twitter. Reddit. And download the episode. That will show us if there’s truly a DTKC Army out there wanting more. Enjoy!

You can email your feedback to DonTony@DonTony.com. Or you can reach Don Tony (@dontonyd) and Kevin Castle (@KevZCastle) on Twitter. And remember, spread the word that Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show has returned. When the next recording is, will depend on YOU. All the best.

(Original airdate: 3/14/23)

