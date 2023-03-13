Tags
WWE Raw 3/13/23 Post Show: Ridge Holland Receiving Death Threats; Bray Wyatt Illness Puts WM39 Match In Jeopardy; Sonya DeVille Arrest Update; Edge/Finn Balor Hell In A Cell Set For WrestleMania; WWE Pandemic Anniversary; This Week In Ratings & More
WWE Raw Post Show (3/13/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Ridge Holland receives death threats & his family harassed following the one-year anniversary of Big E suffering a broken neck
- Bray Wyatt out of action due to an undefined illness; is his WrestleMania 39 match in jeopardy?
- WWE Raw 3/13/23 recap: Edge vs Finn Balor Hell In A Cell set for WrestleMania 39; Brock Lesnar/Omos confronation starts hot, ends not; Rey/Dominik Face To Face; Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens alliance teased; Damage Ctrl lays out Trish Stratus; next WWE HOF inductee details; Otis models & more
- WrestleMania 39: New matches added, latest news & rumors including Steve Austin
- LA Knight hosting WrestleMania 39 may become a reality as WWE teases a Co-Host w/The Miz
- Update on Sonya DeVille 2/19/23 NJ arrest for unlawful gun possession w/o a permit
- Video: The Usos explain to Chris Van Vliet how they are related to Roman Reigns
- Recommended viewing: Ariel Helwani interviews The Undertaker
- Ronda Rousey/WrestleMania 39 role may be diminished due to injury
- Three-year anniversary of first WWE show during the Pandemic Era
- NXT 3/14/23 preview: Gallus vs Pretty Deadly; Johnny Gargano appears and more
- Winner of Undertaker FOCO BigHead Bobblehead revealed (Guess the WWE Raw Rating Contest)
- This Week In Wrestling History (S2 E11) preview
- The Week In Ratings (3/3/23 – 3/10/23): WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, MLW Underground, NJPW, Impact Wrestling and Impractical Jokers episode with MJF
WWE Raw Results (3/13/23):
- Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio def Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis
- Cody Rhodes def LA Knight
- Bronson Reed def Elias
- Austin Theory def Angelo Dawkins
- Seth Rollins def Baron Corbin
- Bianca Belair (c) def Chelsea Green (Non-Title)
- Solo Sikoa def Kevin Owens (Street Fight)
WWE Main Event Results (3/13/23)
- Cedric Alexander def Dante Chen
- Akira Tozawa def Trick Williams
