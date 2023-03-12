Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 3/12/23: WrestleMania 39 Surprises; Collapse Of The Bloodline; Reelz Pulls MLW Ads; Matt Riddle Original Return Details; Jade Cargill vs Taya Valkyrie & Much More

Some Topics Discussed:

Will The Bloodline experience total collapse at WrestleMania 39 and how different would The Bloodline/Sami Zayn storyline if Vince McMahon never stepped down from WWE creative

DT gets hate mail from a Major League Wanker over Reelz pulling all MLW Underground ads from On Patrol Live episodes.

Jade Cargill vs Taya Valkyrie coming soon to AEW Dynamite?

Uncle Howdy reveal.. Matt Riddle & Randy Orton returning.. Heel/Babyface turns and more: Looking at some expected and not so expected surprises at WrestleMania 39

NXT star apologizes for liking a transphobic social media post

Discussing Matt Riddle’s original WWE return date and why it was delayed

From Ricky Starks to Wardlow: Addressing why fans feel AEW repeatedly drops the ball on certain stars

DT’s two favorite Rey Mysterio matches: One seeing Rey wrestle live in person and from TV

Konnan to induct Rey Mysterio Into 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame

Has Aubrey Edwards reduced her in ring antics or have fans become numb of what she does?

Shi*ty IWC hoping Omos vs Brock Lesnar sucks as an excuse to blame it on and crap on Vince McMahon

DT hates the Major League Baseball rules changes (Inherited Runner/2nd Base, Pitch clock, etc)

Plus: QT Marshall & Raj Giri go at it on Twitter.. Thoughts on Jason Solomonster as House Of Glory Commissioner.. Ricky Steamboat and John Cena heel turns and much more!

