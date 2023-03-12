Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 3/12/23: WrestleMania 39 Surprises; Collapse Of The Bloodline; Reelz Pulls MLW Ads; Matt Riddle Original Return Details; Jade Cargill vs Taya Valkyrie & Much More
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (3/12/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Will The Bloodline experience total collapse at WrestleMania 39 and how different would The Bloodline/Sami Zayn storyline if Vince McMahon never stepped down from WWE creative
- DT gets hate mail from a Major League Wanker over Reelz pulling all MLW Underground ads from On Patrol Live episodes.
- Jade Cargill vs Taya Valkyrie coming soon to AEW Dynamite?
- Uncle Howdy reveal.. Matt Riddle & Randy Orton returning.. Heel/Babyface turns and more: Looking at some expected and not so expected surprises at WrestleMania 39
- NXT star apologizes for liking a transphobic social media post
- Discussing Matt Riddle’s original WWE return date and why it was delayed
- From Ricky Starks to Wardlow: Addressing why fans feel AEW repeatedly drops the ball on certain stars
- DT’s two favorite Rey Mysterio matches: One seeing Rey wrestle live in person and from TV
- Konnan to induct Rey Mysterio Into 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame
- Has Aubrey Edwards reduced her in ring antics or have fans become numb of what she does?
- Shi*ty IWC hoping Omos vs Brock Lesnar sucks as an excuse to blame it on and crap on Vince McMahon
- DT hates the Major League Baseball rules changes (Inherited Runner/2nd Base, Pitch clock, etc)
- Plus: QT Marshall & Raj Giri go at it on Twitter.. Thoughts on Jason Solomonster as House Of Glory Commissioner.. Ricky Steamboat and John Cena heel turns and much more!
Cheap Plug: Patreon Forbidden Door: Don Tony vs Kevin Castle announced for 3/14/23 Patreon Live episode! (http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony)
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Enjoy everyone!
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP57) 3/12/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP57) 3/12/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP57) 3/12/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP57) 3/12/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUESDAYS 6PM at http://www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED 10:05PM on YouTube
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- The Don Tony Show: SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Fried
- Alton Ehia
- Andy Brown
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian Hunt
- Brian Johnson
- Bruno Caamano
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Hero
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Drew Yari
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Emmanuel Joseph
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Joe New
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Marc Israel
- Marcness
- Marcus Brazil
- Marko Wolfson
- Matt Buller
- Matt Ragan
- Matt Sangervasi
- Methodology
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Harvey
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Omar Sumpter
- Rafael Gutierrez
- Ray Gomez
- Ray Toribio
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Ruben
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Stephen Teasdale
- Steven DeSanta
- The Great J-Pizzle
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Toni Lopez
- UnQel Sel
- Vegemaybe
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)