Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/8/23: DT Addresses MJF/Fan Incident; AEW Rebrands Title; FTR Rumor Killer; Roxanne Perez Update; Huge Matches Considered For NXT Stand And Deliver; MLW Makes Interesting Claim About AEW
Episode #167 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (3/8/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- IWC calls MJF vs Bryan Danielson the greatest Iron Man Match in history: Do you agree?
- Daddy’s Home! Johnny Gargano returns to NXT and will face Grayson Waller at NXT Stand And Deliver
- Major rumor killer on FTR return and immediate future with AEW
- Injury update on Roxanne Perez after collapsing post match at NXT Roadblock
- NXT Stand and Deliver: Two confirmed matches & Two huge matches being considered (Exclusive)
- AEW Rebrands All Atlantic Championship to AEW International Championship
- AEW Dynamite 3/8/23 results and AEW Rampage 3/10/23 preview
- Ruby Soho cuts awesome promo to further AEW outcasts story. Will anyone else join the group?
- Jade Cargill issues open challenge to Canadian Wrestler on 3/14/23 Dynamite. Who will it be?
- DT discusses the incident involving MJF throwing water on a kid during AEW Revolution
- Continued discussion on Christian Cage/AEW Future: Could a WWE return in time for Edge retirement possible?
- MLW files last minute appeal to Court in a last ditch effort to prolong lawsuit against WWE; and the claims made towards WWE AND AEW are quite humorous
- Programming Note: MJF appearing on this week’s episode of Impractical Jokers
- Winner of Gigi Dolin signed photo contest revealed
AEW Dynamite 3/8/23 Results:
- Orange Cassidy (c) def Jay Lethal (All Atlantic Championship)
- Ruby Soho def Skye Blue
- Jericho Appreciation Society def Top Flight & AR Fox
- Jon Moxley & Claudio Castsgnoli def Alex Reynolds & John Silver
- Powerhouse Hobbs def Wardlow (c) (Falls Count Anywhere, New TNT Champion)
NXT Roadblock 2023 Results:
- Tony D’Angelo def Dijak (Jailhouse Street Fight)
- Bron Breakker & Creed Brothers def Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher
- Gigi Dolin def Jacy Jayne
- Joe Gacy def Andre Chase
- Roxanne Perez (c) def Meiko Satomura (NXT Women’s Championship)
