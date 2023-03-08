Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/8/23: DT Addresses MJF/Fan Incident; AEW Rebrands Title; FTR Rumor Killer; Roxanne Perez Update; Huge Matches Considered For NXT Stand And Deliver; MLW Makes Interesting Claim About AEW

Episode #167 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (3/8/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

IWC calls MJF vs Bryan Danielson the greatest Iron Man Match in history: Do you agree?

Daddy’s Home! Johnny Gargano returns to NXT and will face Grayson Waller at NXT Stand And Deliver

Major rumor killer on FTR return and immediate future with AEW

Injury update on Roxanne Perez after collapsing post match at NXT Roadblock

NXT Stand and Deliver: Two confirmed matches & Two huge matches being considered (Exclusive)

AEW Rebrands All Atlantic Championship to AEW International Championship

AEW Dynamite 3/8/23 results and AEW Rampage 3/10/23 preview

Ruby Soho cuts awesome promo to further AEW outcasts story. Will anyone else join the group?

Jade Cargill issues open challenge to Canadian Wrestler on 3/14/23 Dynamite. Who will it be?

DT discusses the incident involving MJF throwing water on a kid during AEW Revolution

Continued discussion on Christian Cage/AEW Future: Could a WWE return in time for Edge retirement possible?

MLW files last minute appeal to Court in a last ditch effort to prolong lawsuit against WWE; and the claims made towards WWE AND AEW are quite humorous

Programming Note: MJF appearing on this week’s episode of Impractical Jokers

Winner of Gigi Dolin signed photo contest revealed

AEW Dynamite 3/8/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy (c) def Jay Lethal (All Atlantic Championship)

Ruby Soho def Skye Blue

Jericho Appreciation Society def Top Flight & AR Fox

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castsgnoli def Alex Reynolds & John Silver

Powerhouse Hobbs def Wardlow (c) (Falls Count Anywhere, New TNT Champion)

NXT Roadblock 2023 Results:

Tony D’Angelo def Dijak (Jailhouse Street Fight)

Bron Breakker & Creed Brothers def Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher

Gigi Dolin def Jacy Jayne

Joe Gacy def Andre Chase

Roxanne Perez (c) def Meiko Satomura (NXT Women’s Championship)

