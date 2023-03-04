Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show 3/4/23: Undertaker/Kevin Nash Savage Post On AEW Star; Sonya DeVille Arrest Details; Reelz Takes Dump On MLW; Goldberg Wants WWE Retirement Match; Judgement Day Dilemma Post WrestleMania 39; Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns Finally Face to Face
The Don Tony Show (3/4/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Full story on Sonya DeVille arrest for gun possession in NJ with an out of state permit, the Graves Act, interesting tidbit about the arrest no one has mentioned and why the charges will likely be dropped or reduced to a ticket and fine
- Undertaker and Kevin Nash get savage towards AEW wrestler and comparisons to epic WrestleMania moment
- Truth Serum: MLW Underground takes 50% ratings drop, episodes on Reelz ending in Mid-April, MLW advertising during On Patrol LIve pulled and deadline for Court Case appeal expires this week
- Goldberg says WWE owes him a retirement match. DT agrees & has an idea most will agree with
- Finn Balor teases Judgement Day expansion at WrestleMania 39 but will the opposite happen?
- Delete Orgy occurs after news sites report ‘Stacey Keibler announced for WWE HOF based on a troll tweet
- WWE SmackDown results (3/3/23): Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes Face to Face; Sami Zayn vs Solo Sikoa; Dominik continues to troll Rey Mysterio; Bobby Lashley/Uncle Howdy confrontation
- SmackDown Seeds planted for Gunther WrestleMania 39 Opponent(s)
- Bizzaroland: Click bait sites dispel CM Punk/Hangman Page fake news story they originally created
- WWE Raw 3/6/23 preview: John Cena/Austin Theory and Seth Rollins/Logan Paul Face To Face.. Trish Stratus and Sami Zayn to appear, Bobby Lashley / Bray Wyatt confrontation
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 3/4/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 3/4/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 3/4/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 3/4/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUESDAYS 6PM at http://www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED 10:05PM on YouTube
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- The Don Tony Show: SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Fried
- Alton Ehia
- Andy Brown
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian Hunt
- Brian Johnson
- Bruno Caamano
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Hero
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Drew Yari
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Emmanuel Joseph
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Joe New
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Marc Israel
- Marcness
- Marcus Brazil
- Marko Wolfson
- Matt Buller
- Matt Ragan
- Matt Sangervasi
- Methodology
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Harvey
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Omar Sumpter
- Rafael Gutierrez
- Ray Gomez
- Ray Toribio
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Ruben
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Stephen Teasdale
- Steven DeSanta
- The Great J-Pizzle
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Toni Lopez
- UnQel Sel
- Vegemaybe
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)