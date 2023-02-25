The Don Tony Show 2/25/23: Jeff Hardy DUI Case Closed; Reigns/Sikoa vs Zayn/Owens Coming; New Bray Wyatt Character Debut? 4 Million Watch AEW Dynamite Wed? Sonya DeVille Engaged; Dominik Mysterio Trolls Everyone; AEW All Access Announcement Rating

Some Topics Discussed:

Jeff Hardy DUI Case Closed: Don Tony explains some legalese and important factors including technology that contributes to Courts choosing suspensions and fines in lieu of jail time. DT explains how Florida court system has jurisdiction to suspend an out of state driver’s license.

Clearing up rumors if the end of Firefly FunHouse segment was a new person under a mask (Pics)

WWE SmackDown results (2/25/23): Sami Zayn/The Usos enter a new chapter.. Rhea Ripley/Charlotte Flair Face To Face.. Firefly Funhouse returns with an interesting ‘secret’.. Dominik Mysterio trolls Rey.

WWE building to Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa vs Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens prior to Usos vs Owens/Zayn at WrestleMania 39

WWE to host two PLE’s in May: Backlash & King/Queen Of The Ring (Credit: Wrestlenomics)

Congratulations to Sonya DeVille on her engagement! (Pics)

Big update to DT’s 2/22/23 story on WWE considering Zoey Stark promotion to main roster

Mercedes Vernado hires United Talent Agency (UTA)

AEW Dynamite 2/22/23 rating surpasses 1 Million: Was the announcement tease the reason?

Official AEW: All-Access Press Release with interesting viewership claim by Warner Media executive.

WWE Raw 2/27/23 preview: Becky Lynch/Lita vs Damage Ctrl for Tag Titles.. Brock Lesnar answers Omos’ challenge.. Asuka vs Carmella.. MizTV/WrestleMania announcement and more

