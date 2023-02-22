Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 2/22/23: AEW Announces Unscripted Show; Gargano vs Waller at Stand & Deliver; Christian Cage’ AEW Future; NXT/Main Roster Call-ups; Adam Cole In-Ring Return Date; Dynamite/NXT TV Results; Forbidden Door 2 Spoiled?
Episode #165 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (2/22/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Tony Khan AEW All Access announcement sure has that TNA Reaction feel (DTKC Audio Flashback)
- Addressing the one announcement Tony Khan surprisingly did not make this week
- Johnny Gargano vs Grayson Waller at NXT Stand And Deliver 2023? (Sausage)
- NXT / Main Roster news for Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Zoey Stark & others
- Christian Cage approaches 2 Year Anniversary with AEW: How long is his AEW deal?
- Ariel Helwani becomes Public Enemy #4 amongst the elite IWC. Guess who will ‘redeem’ #5
- Spectrum Cable reveals AEW Forbidden Door 2 PPV scheduled for 6/24/23 (Saturday)
- AEW Dynamite 2/22/23 results and AEW Rampage 2/24/23 preview
- Adam Cole announces his AEW wrestling in-ring return!
- AEW Revolution 2023 PPV: New matches added, news and rumors
- AEW Rampage 2/17/23 rating including highest and lowest rated segments
- NXT 2/21/22 results, NXT Roadblock updates & Grayson Waller/Shawn Michaels announcement
- Nikkita Lyons celebrates One Year Anniversary since NXT TV debut
=======
AEW Dynamite 2/22/23 Results:
- Orange Cassidy (c) def Wheeler Yuta (AEW All Atlantic Championship)
- The Acclaimed def Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
- Saraya def Skye Blue
- Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal won AEW Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale
- Jon Moxley def Evil Uno
NXT 2/21/23 Results:
- Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams
- The Dyad def Chase U
- Jacy Jayne def Indi Hartwell by DQ
- Gallus (c) def Edris Enofe & Malik Blade (Non-Title Match)
- Tony D’Angelo def Von Wagner
- Alba Fyre vs. Ivy Nile
- Bron Breakker (c) def Jinder Mahal (NXT Championship)
❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!
