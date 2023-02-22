Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 2/22/23: AEW Announces Unscripted Show; Gargano vs Waller at Stand & Deliver; Christian Cage’ AEW Future; NXT/Main Roster Call-ups; Adam Cole In-Ring Return Date; Dynamite/NXT TV Results; Forbidden Door 2 Spoiled?

Episode #165 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (2/22/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Tony Khan AEW All Access announcement sure has that TNA Reaction feel (DTKC Audio Flashback)

Addressing the one announcement Tony Khan surprisingly did not make this week

Johnny Gargano vs Grayson Waller at NXT Stand And Deliver 2023? (Sausage)

NXT / Main Roster news for Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Zoey Stark & others

Christian Cage approaches 2 Year Anniversary with AEW: How long is his AEW deal?

Ariel Helwani becomes Public Enemy #4 amongst the elite IWC. Guess who will ‘redeem’ #5

Spectrum Cable reveals AEW Forbidden Door 2 PPV scheduled for 6/24/23 (Saturday)

AEW Dynamite 2/22/23 results and AEW Rampage 2/24/23 preview

Adam Cole announces his AEW wrestling in-ring return!

AEW Revolution 2023 PPV: New matches added, news and rumors

AEW Rampage 2/17/23 rating including highest and lowest rated segments

NXT 2/21/22 results, NXT Roadblock updates & Grayson Waller/Shawn Michaels announcement

Nikkita Lyons celebrates One Year Anniversary since NXT TV debut

=======

AEW Dynamite 2/22/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy (c) def Wheeler Yuta (AEW All Atlantic Championship)

The Acclaimed def Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

Saraya def Skye Blue

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal won AEW Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale

Jon Moxley def Evil Uno

NXT 2/21/23 Results:

Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

The Dyad def Chase U

Jacy Jayne def Indi Hartwell by DQ

Gallus (c) def Edris Enofe & Malik Blade (Non-Title Match)

Tony D’Angelo def Von Wagner

Alba Fyre vs. Ivy Nile

Bron Breakker (c) def Jinder Mahal (NXT Championship)

