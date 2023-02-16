Don Tony vs JDFromNY: Podcast Forbidden Door III (AEW/WWE Talk & Confronting Elephants In The Room)
- Notes on Powerhouse Hobbs and David Finlay
- AEW Double or Nothing 2023 week returns to Las Vegas
- FTR return at Revolution
- News for tonight’s WWE Raw
- Khan says “serious conversation” took place after MJF threw water on a kid during match
- Mercedes Mone says she’ll fight anyone, anywhere, ‘I Turn Down To Nobody’
- Ruby Soho addresses criticism of there being blood in one of her AEW matches
- New trademark filed by Matt Cardona
- 3/5/23 WWE house show results from Kitchener, Ontario
- 3/5/23 WWE house show results from Trenton, NJ
Recent Posts
- WWE Raw 3/6/23 Post Show: Death Hug: Jey Uso Turns On Sami Zayn; John Cena/Austin Theory Confrontation; Reasons Vince McMahon Attended Raw; Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul Set; Mustafa Ali Repackaged; Solo Sikoa Gets Married; Paul Heyman Praises Sami; Week In Ratings
- Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 3/5/23: WWE HOF Inductees Announced Together; Gunther Winning KOR & Facing Cody Rhodes For WWE Title; AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles; Bellas/AEW; House Of Black Win Tag Titles
- The Don Tony Show 3/4/23: Undertaker/Kevin Nash Savage Post On AEW Star; Sonya DeVille Arrest Details; Reelz Takes Dump On MLW; Goldberg Wants WWE Retirement Match; Judgement Day Dilemma Post WrestleMania 39; Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns Finally Face to Face
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 3/1/23: AEW Revolution PPV Predictions; Savage Opportunity Missed On Dynamite; NXT Roadblock Preview; HBK/Grayson Waller Confrontation; Hobbs/AEW Referees/Ladder Controversy; More NXT Stars Getting Look On WWE Supershow; ROH Tapes First Set Of Honor Club Matches
- Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E9 (2/26 – 3/4) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 2/28/2019