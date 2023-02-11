The Don Tony Show 2/11/23: Magic Mike XXXXL w/Otis? WWE Movie Parodies Returning! Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman Go Seed Planting; AEW Production Fail; Bray Wyatt Injured; Shayna Baszler vs Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 39?

The Don Tony Show (2/11/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed

Magic Mike XXXXL starring Otis? Dominik Mysterio in The Warriors? WWE bringing back Movie Parodies for WrestleMania 39! Share your WWE Movie Parody ideas with DT!

From Pulp Fiction to Basic Instinct: DT looks back at every WWE Hollywood Movie Parody from WrestleMania 21. Which was your favorite? (pics)

WWE SmackDown results (2/10/23): Jey Uso and Ronda Rousey return.. Usos retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles.. Gunther gets a new Number 1 contender for US Title

WWE bringing back Hollywood Movie Parodies for WrestleMania 39

Funny Tidbit about ‘Vince McMahon To Make $2.5 Billion from a Potential WWE Sale’ story floating around

Bray Wyatt and JD McDonagh injury updates (Pics)

Seth Rollins continues to plant seeds for WrestleMania 39 Match against Logan Paul

Rumor Killer: Vince McMahon’s presence is seen as a hindrance & not helping WWE sale talks

WWE considering Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 39: Return of the Fit Pit? (Sausage)

Undertaker reveals what he told Bray Wyatt at RAW 30th Anniversary Show

AEW Rampage results (2/10/23): Mark Briscoe returns.. Moxley/Claudio in action.. Orange Cassidy defends AEW All Atlantic Title

AEW does not have a blading problem, they have a production problem (Video Montage)

Programming Note: NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Review will be part of Sunday’s ‘Sit Down w/Don Tony’ episode & streams LIVE Sunday night 2/5/23 at 8:05PM EST.

====

=================

WWE SmackDown 2/10/23 Results:

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus def Hit Row

Lacey Evans def Carmen Harress

The Usos (c) def Braun Strowman & Ricochet (SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def Chelsea Green & Sonya DeVille

Madcap Moss def Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar (Faces Gunther for IC Title on 2/17/23 WWE SmackDown)

AEW Rampage 2/10/23 Results:

Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli def Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

Ruby Soho def Marina Shafir

Jungle Boy def Ryan Nemeth’

Orange Cassidy (c) def Lee Moriarty (AEW All Atlantic Title Match)

