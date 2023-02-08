Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 2/8/23: Jacy Jayne Brutalizes Gigi Dolin; Jon Moxley/Blading Discussion; Positive Jerry Lawler Update; Mark Briscoe Returning To AEW TV; MJF vs Bryan Danielson Set; Mandy Rose Plays Babe In The Woods Act Towards WWE; MLW Debuts On Reelz

Episode #163 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (2/8/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Discussion on Jon Moxley openly blading: Laziness, too much of IDGAF attitude, or no big deal?

Jacy Jane brutally attacks Gigi Dolin as Toxic Attraction is officially done (Video & Post Show Pics)

DT rehashes an old idea for Jacy Jane: Join Tony D’Angelo and The Family

AEW Dynamite 2/8/23 results and AEW Rampage 2/10/23 preview

Bryan Danielson vs Rush will remain a MOTY candidate throughout 2023

MJF vs Bryan Danielson AEW World Championship Match made official for AEW Revolution PPV

As we hoped, Mark Briscoe returns to AEW TV on 2/10/23 Rampage

Important (and positive) OSM shipping update regarding Jay Briscoe Tribute Shirts

NXT 2/7/22 results & TV rating (Last week: 587K)

Is WWE positioning Gigi Dolin as the next Paige?

Addressing Mandy Rose’ naive claim WWE never warned her about doing FanTime

Clearing up media double talk that NXT stars will be allowed to work for select indy promotions

Amazing injury update for Dijak (Finger)

Thoughts on MLW Underground TV debut on Reelz w/TV Rating & how On Patrol Live played a factor in MLW joining the network

Best wishes from everyone here to Jerry The King Lawler, who is hospitalized & recovering after suffering a massive stroke on Monday 2/6/23.

=======

=================

AEW Dynamite 2/8/23 Results:

MJF (c) def Konosuke Takeshita (AEW Championship Eliminator Match)

Jamie Hayter (c) def The Bunny (AEW Championship Eliminator Match)

Ricky Starks lost the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet (Garcia def Starks)

Bryan Danielson def Rush

The Elite (c) def Top Flight & AR Fox (AEW Trios Title Match)

The Gunns def The Acclaimed (c) (New AEW Tag Team Champions)

NXT 2/7/23 Results:

Dabba-Kato def Dante Chen

Isla Dawn def Tatum Paxley

Carmelo Hayes def JD McDonagh

Lyra Valkyria def Valentina Feroz

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def Odyssey Jones

Pretty Deadly def Chase U

==================

