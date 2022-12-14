Tags
Mandy Rose FIRED For Posting Explicit Pics On FanTime Page & More; Roxanne Perez Wins NXT Women’s Title; Messy Plan For Weekly Paid ROH Content; Bryan Danielson vs MJF; JAS vs BCC Continues
Episode #155 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (12/14/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- BREAKING: Mandy Rose has been fired by WWE. News sites report that it was due to Rose posting explicit content on her FanTime page. However, DT learned tonight there is more to this story then just posting explicit content.
- Independent Contractor vs Independent Content Creator: This will be the subject of many debates about what WWE stars can and cannot do on outside platforms
- Sad that Roxanne Perez winning NXT Women’s Championship is overshadowed by Mandy Rose firing
- AEW Winter Is Coming 2022 Results: MJF vs Ricky Starks, Death Triangle vs The Elite, House Of Black in action, Chris Jericho vs Action Andretti
- DT with some background on Action Andretti, who defeated Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
- Once TV deal failed, Tony Khan overhauled ROH Champions & shifting focus of several stars back to AEW
- Latest on ROH Honor Club, future weekly content, tapings & dependency on outside promotions including NJPW
- Dirtsheet media already spinning that paid ROH weekly content is very temporary and a TV deal in early 2023 is possible
- Will The Briscoes wrestle on any future ROH weekly content? And if so, will it be at only non AEW tapings?
- Rumored Tag Team being considered to dethrone New Day of NXT Tag Team Championship
- NXT 12/13/22 quick results and bounce back TV rating (Last week’s rating: 534K)
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 12/14/22 Results:
- Death Triangle def The Elite (Best of 7 for AEW Tag Team Title Match / Death Triangle Leads 3-1)
- Jungle Boy Jack Perry def Brian Cage
- House Of Black def QT Marshall, Cole Carter & Aaron Solo
- Action Andretti def Chris Jericho
- Ruby Soho def Tay Melo
- MJF (c) def Ricky Starks (Winner Take All: AEW World Title & Dynamite Diamond Ring)
NXT 12/13/22 Results:
Wes Lee (c) def Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (Non-Title Match)
- Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne) def Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley by DQ
- Odyssey Jones def Von Wagner
- Ikemen Jiro def Javier Bernal
- New Day Championship Celebration
- JD McDonagh def Brutus Creed
- Lyra Valkyria def Amari Miller
- Duke Hudson def Damon Kemp
- Roxanne Perez def Mandy Rose (c) New NXT Women’s Champion
❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!
