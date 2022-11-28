Tags
WWE Raw Post Show 11/28/22: Sami Zayn Is a Dead Man Ucing; Uncle Howdy Mind Games w/Alexa Bliss? Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens Coming; Ronda Rousey Tweet & Deletes About Sasha Banks; Should Kevin Patrick Be Replaced On Raw? AEW Dynamite Rating & Quarter Hour Breakdown
WWE Raw Post Show (11/28/22) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 11/28/22 Review: Survivor Series Fallout; Sami Zayn, Usos, Solo Sikoa, Becky Lynch appear; Dexter Lumis vs The Miz; Judgement Day vs OC; Street Profits return & much more
- Alexa Bliss vs Bianca Belair seed planting begins? Uncle Howdy using mind games with Alexa to hurt Bray Wyatt? Could we get both?
- Ronda Rousey tweets & deletes tweet about Sasha Banks chants at Survivor Series
- Dead Man Ucing: Despite the hug felt around the world, Sami Zayn’ fate w/The Bloodline already sealed. Despite a ‘forced’ challenge coming soon from Roman Reigns
- Anyone looking forward to Pat McAfee WWE return & Kevin Patrick removed as Raw play by play commentator?
- AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Rating with Quarter Hour Breakdown (Last week: 818K)
- NXT 11/29/22: Alundra Blayze, Road Dogg, XPac & Molly Holly set to appear; Iron Survivor Challenge participants revealed; Toxic Attraction vs Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter; Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell
- AEW Dynamite 11/30/22 preview: Bryan Danielson vs Dax Harwood; Elite vs Death Triangle
- What’s better than Peacock (WWE PLE) 99 cents / month Black Friday deal? A whole year free! (Details)
- Beware of the ‘Sasha Banks appears during WWE Raw’ clickbait; Barmageddon appearance confirmed
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 11/28/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 11/28/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 11/28/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 11/28/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
WWE Raw Results (11/28/22):
- Rhea Ripley vs Mia Yim went to a no contest
- Judgement Day def The OC (8 Person Mixed Tag Match)
- Street Profits def Alpha Academy
- Dexter Lumis def The Miz (Anything Goes Match)
- Candice LeRae def Dakota Kai
- Kevin Owens def Jey Uso
WWE Main Event Results (11/28/22)
- Zoey Stark def Dana Brooke
- Cedric Alexander def Joe Gacy
=================
=================
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING ‘LIVE* WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review’ airs Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
- “NXT Watch Party” airs Tuesday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘DT VIPatreon” airs Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM
- ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ airs Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ (Mailbag): Thursdays (email Questions DonTony@DonTony.com)
- “WWE SmackDown Watch Party” airs Friday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- “AEW Rampage Watch Party” airs Friday at 10PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘The Don Tony Show’ airs Saturday at 11:05AM on YouTube
- ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ airs Sunday at 8:05PM on YouTube
====
