State Of The Channel: The Don Tony Show 2022/2023

Don Tony announces some changes coming to The Don Tony Show heading into 2023. After adding video to the shows in 2020, it is a good time to implement these changes which involve all shows (including audio only content). We hope that it enhances your overall enjoyment of the shows. Many changes were based on viewer and listener feedback. You’re always welcome to post your suggestions and feedback. We’ll revisit these changes and post another ‘State Of The Channel’ around Spring 2023.

From Don Tony: Thank you to everyone who supports my work. Every Patreon Membership, YouTube Super Chat, Membership and Subscriber, every Audio Download, even posting Comments & recommending my content to others keeps me going and helps me grow. Especially entering Year#26 doing this (Since 1997), it’s humbling to have your continued support. It is always appreciated and never taken for granted.

