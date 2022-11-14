Tags
WWE Raw Post Show 11/14/22: Kevin Owens Suffers Knee Injury; Rhea & Mia Spoil Likely Sasha Banks Return For War Games; WWE Buries Austin Theory ‘Buried’ Claims; WWE Releasing UCEY Merchandise
WWE Raw Post Show (11/14/22) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire & Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Austin Theory and ‘Chicken Sh**’ Dominik Mysterio have breakout parties on Raw
- Mia Yim & Rhea Ripley added to War Games puts Sasha Banks Survivor Series return in serious doubt.
- Beth Pheonix? Liv Morgan? Charlotte Flair? Who grabs the final spot on Team Bianca at War Games?
- WWE Raw 11/14/22 Recap: Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor for US Title.. Matt Riddle vs Chad Gable.. The Miz apologizes to Dexter Lumis
- Kevin Owens suffers MCL (knee) sprain and unlikely to be appear at Survivor Series
- Four months in a row: News sites again recycle the same ‘GUNTHER / BURIED’ story 💩
- Ringside News reports the dumbest story of the year involving Vince McMahon & employee birthdays 💩
- WWE Survivor Series: War Games news, rumors and matches announced
- WWE Trademarks UCEY & FEELING UCEY with new merchandise in development
- Intoxicated fan ejected after throwing full drink at Scarlett during recent WWE house show
- WWE officially retires 24/7 Championship: Your favorite 24/7 Champion & memory of the title?
- Full list: WWE announces 30 event tour for Q1 2023 (Jan-Apr) leading up to WrestleMania 39
- WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage 11/11/22 Ratings
- NXT 11/15 preview: Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose defend NXT World Titles
- AEW Dynamite 11/16/22 preview: Go home Dynamite before Full Gear PPV
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 11/14/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 11/14/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 11/14/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 11/14/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
WWE Raw Results (11/14/22):
- Bobby Lashley def Mustafa Ali
- Mia Yim def Tamina
- Chad Gable def Matt Riddle
- Dominik Mysterio def Shelton Benjamin
- Iyo Sky def Dana Brooke
- Austin Theory vs Dolph Ziggler went to a no contest
- Baron Corbin def Akira Tozawa
- Seth Rollins (c) def Finn Balor (US Title Match)
WWE Main Event Results (11/14/22)
- Asuka def Kiana James
- JD McDonagh def Cedric Alexander
