Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 11/9/22: Nick Aldis Quits NWA & Billy Corgan Is Pissed! Saraya vs Britt Baker Set; Braun Strowman & Triple H Mocked On AEW Dynamite; Sasha Banks / AEW Rumor Killer

Some Topics Discussed:

Saraya announces she is 100% cleared for in-ring return & will face Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear

Jeff Jarrett takes a funny shot at Braun Strowman & a lighthearted shot at Triple H on Dynamite

Rumor Killer: Sasha Banks currently in Boston, MA – but not for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Nick Aldis, amidst issues & disrespect from Billy Corgan announces his departure from NWA

Billy Corgan smoke & mirrors towards Women’s Wrestling & Empowerrr have finally come home to roost

WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, Japan: Which promotion will land Nick Aldis?

Updated brackets for AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament (Finals at AEW Full Gear PPV)

AEW Dynamite 11/9/22 results + AEW Rampage 11/11/22 preview (3 Tournament Matches)

Imagining nuclear heat Sammy Guevara would get from live AEW crowd if he was World Champion

AEW to announce 2023 UK Tour details during 11/16/22 AEW Dynamite

Misguided? Jade Cargill thinks all AEW Women can have a Five-Star Match if given the time

Shawn Michaels to make a big announcement about NXT Deadline event (Sat 12/10/22)

Zoey Stark turns on Nikkita Lyons, expected to face each other at NXT Deadline event

NXT 11/8/22 results and TV Rating (Last week’s Rating: 671K)

NXT 11/15/22 preview: Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose Title defenses, Hayes/Lee contract signing

R-Truth injury update: Undergoes surgery for torn quad muscle, sends ‘Thank You’ video to fans (video)

🚪Podcast Forbidden Door III: Don Tony vs JDFromNY! The show everyone is currently talking about went down Thursday 11/3/22. If you haven’t checked it out already, it’s a must watch. CLICK HERE

=================

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/9/22 Episode 151 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/9/22 Episode 151