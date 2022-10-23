Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Sit-Down with Don Tony 10/23/22: Bray Wyatt Appearing At Crown Jewel; Triple H/CM Punk Rumors: A**hole Wrestler Experiences; AEW/WWE DMCA Takedowns; JR’s Ass 😜
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- The truth about reports that Triple H wants CM Punk back in WWE
- DT explains why CM Punk and WWE should consider working again in the future
- Explaining how WWE and AEW send & how YouTube, Twitter & others handle DMCA requests
- Will Bray Wyatt appear at 2022 WWE Crown Jewel?
- Even if Uncle Howdy is Mask & Bray Wyatt alter ego, it should end up being a physical person
- Tony Khan would be naive to think some stars (IE: Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow) are content with their AEW role & not want to go further in WWE and perform at WrestleMania
- Sadly, toxic culture & tribalism within pro wrestling social media & more has worsen in 2022
- Paulie: Sixty seconds you’ll never get back (From Minority Report Christmas 2006): 1:06:26
- Don Tony dancing to Jim Ross ‘My Ass’ (From Minority Report Christmas 2006) 1:07:28
- Would those within Saudi Arabia ever dictate a specific outcome for a WWE match?
- DT’s advice to anyone who wants to launch a podcast or is new to podcasting
- 2022 World Series Prediction: Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies
- Plus: GCW/WWE working relationship.. Assh*le wrestler experiences.. Asuka vs Iyo Sky & more
- Plus: Showing love to Issac Hayes, Prince, Biggie, Tupac, Rick James, Pink Floyd, & others
====
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP37) 10/23/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP37) 10/23/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP37) 10/23/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP36) 10/16/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!
📫Don Tony’s physical mailing address: PO Box 140128, Howard Beach, NY 11414-0128
=================
NUMBER ONE!
We made our Pro Wrestling TV debut on June 8, 2022. And in JUST ONE MONTH, we are the #1 Video On Demand Show across the ENTIRE NETWORK!
Let’s keep it going! Check out Pro Wrestling TV streaming network for wrestling fans everywhere. In-ring matches, documentaries, exclusives, & more!
https://solo.to/pwtv
==================
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING ‘LIVE* WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review’ airs Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
- “NXT Watch Party” airs Tuesday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘DT VIPatreon” airs Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM
- ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ airs Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ (Mailbag): Thursdays (email Questions DonTony@DonTony.com)
- “WWE SmackDown Watch Party” airs Friday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- “AEW Rampage Watch Party” airs Friday at 10PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘The Don Tony Show’ airs Saturday mornings at 11:05AM on YouTube
- ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ airs Sunday at 8:05PM on YouTube
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PRO WRESTLING TV
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
====
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Jeffrey Collins
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)