The Sit-Down with Don Tony 10/2/22: Vince Still Calling Some Shots; Should WWE Resigned Paige? Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns; Bray Wyatt @ Extreme Rules; AEW Dynamite & Rampage Main Events
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Explaining why and how Vince McMahon is still providing input within WWE
- How can Jim Cornette or others question WWE for not keeping Saraya (Paige) when noone even knows what she can still do. Can Paige even hang with current crop of WWE Women in the ring?
- Addressing reports that WWE has not yet signed Brandi Rhodes to a deal
- Expect a minimum of two Bray Wyatt teasers during WWE Extreme Rules
- Sami Zayn will become WWE World Champion at least once before his career completes
- Billy Gunn will likely appear at DX 25 Year Anniversary Celebration on 10/10/22 WWE Raw
- Fan anticipation for the return of Bray Wyatt may be bigger than Cody Rhodes before WrestleMania
- Triple H’s biggest challenge leading into WrestleMania is elevating the WWE Tag Team Division
- Questioning the Main Event match placement for AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage episodes
- AEW, NWA & others won’t consistently balance Men & Women’s Wrestling time much anytime soon
- Explaining difference between No DQ, Hardcore, Extreme Rules, Street Fight & No Holds Barred Matches
- WWE History: One Stays, Two Go: Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin or The Rock
- Will WWE ever have a physical Hall Of Fame location or a traveling HOF at WrestleMania events
- You Can Only Bring Back One: Gatorade Gum, Space Dust or Skittles Gum
- You Can Only Bring Back One: Reggie Bars, Butterfinger BB’s or Summit Bars
- Would WWE have become any different without Undertaker or NWO without Scott Hall
- Plus: Why DT won’t get into comedy, doesn’t take calls and not eating retro wrestling food
- Plus: Whereabouts of Matt Zombie & Brian Damage.. Recent AEW Ratings & Ticket Sales
- Frankie the Fish vs Rick Astley vs You Are An Idiot (Offiz Trojan Horse)
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.
