AEW Dynamite 8/10/22 Recap; CM Punk Returns! Trios Title Brackets Revealed; Jericho Goes Retro; NXT Heatwave Predictions; Von Wagner / SmackDown; AEW Star Gets Name Change
Episode #140 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (08/10/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake Recap: CM Punk Returns, Moxley v Jericho, Coffin Match
- CM Punk returns to AEW TV & next week will set up Unification Match vs Jon Moxley at All Out
- Chris Jericho goes full blown 1996 Lionheart on AEW Dynamite, and it was awesome (pics)
- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Brackets revealed
- Tony Khan’s gets away with another verbal gem addressing lack of TV time for many stars
- AEW All Out 2022 PPV: Updated lineup, news and rumors
- Clarifying Dustin Rhodes’ comments about AEW considering running two nights for PPVs
- Santos Escobar v Tony D’Angelo set for NXT Heatwave with a much too predictable stipulation?
- NXT Heatwave (8/16/22) Preview & Predictions (Five Matches announced)
- NXT 2.0 8/9/22 recap and TV rating
- We love Roderick Strong, but he has to be one of the most unintimidating legit wrestlers in NXT
- Solo Sikoa, Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayer injury updates
- Tai Conti undergoes in-ring name change (and for obvious reasons)
- Will Von Wagner join NXT ‘Invasion’ on Raw/SmackDown?
- AEW Battle Of The Belts III scores dismal rating
- AEW Rampage (8/12/22) & AEW Dynamite (8/17/22) previews
AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake Results (8/10/22):
- Darby Allin def Brody King (Coffin Match)
- Andrade El Idolo & Rush def Lucha Brothers (Tornado Tag Team Match)
- Luchasaurus def Anthony Henry
- Ricky Starks def Aaron Solo
- Jade Cargill (c) def Madison Rayne (TBS Championship Match)
- Jon Moxley (c) def Chris Jericho (AEW Interim Title Match)
NXT 2.0 Results (8/9/22):
- Nikkita Lyons def Kiana James
- Wes Lee def Trick Williams (Rounds Match)
- Arianna Grace def Thea Hail
- Apollo Crews def Roderick Strong
- Pretty Deadly def Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
- Zoey Stark def Cora Jade
